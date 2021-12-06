ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Timbaland teases new album with Missy Elliott

By Christian Eede
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems Timbaland and Missy Elliott are getting back into the studio together. Taking to Twitter last week, Timbaland asked his followers if they were "ready" for a new album from Missy Elliott, with many now believing that the classic production-artist duo are working on another...

