The 'MODZI' sanitizing wristband is a solution for those seeking out a way to always keep hand sanitizer available without the need to carry around a spray bottle or pump. The wearable features a soft cubic design that is easy to be strapped onto the wrist to keep a pod of sanitizer stowed within, which can be easily administered thanks to a built-in trigger. The sanitizer pods can be easily swapped out when empty and will provide 100 sprays each to ensure that it will last extended periods, depending on usage.

1 DAY AGO