In an interview with Graham GSM Matthews of DailyDDT.com, Bron Breakker commented on the creation of his name and said that it was his idea:. “We were just sitting around one day and I’m like, ‘Well, when I used to block people in football, I used to try to break them in half. That was literally what I tried to do: snap them in half and break them. What if I’m the breaker? I break people, Breakker, and then it came to me. Bron is part of my first name and that’s what we went with.”

