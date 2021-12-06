California Rep. Devin Nunes retiring from Congress to work for Trump

Congressman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who was a former dairy farmer, has quit his job to become former President Donald Trump’s tech start CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group.“The time has come to reopen the internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship,” Nunes said in a statement announcing his new position.But his career change was quickly mocked on the internet, most notably through parody accounts he once tried to sue: Devin Nunes’ Cow and Devin Nunes’ Mom.In 2019, the congressman, who is a staunch Trump supporter, attempted to sue the parody accounts, and sought...

