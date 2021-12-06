ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep's pups to be unleashed! Manchester City boss Guardiola seizes chance to rest his star men and offers big opportunities to the academy kids, led by Cole Palmer, in Champions League clash at Leipzig

By Jack Gaughan
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Manchester City will give another opportunity to a group of burgeoning academy products in Leipzig on Tuesday night, with Pep Guardiola resistant to any leaving on loan next month.

Cole Palmer, the England Under 21 international, heads a list of five teenagers pushing to feature in the Champions League dead rubber played behind closed doors. City have already qualified for the knockout stages as group winners.

Palmer made his European bow last season and has shone with more regular inclusion in recent months, scoring in the Carabao Cup and earlier in the group stage at Club Bruges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40HeB5_0dFfTIWP00
Cole Palmer (L) is the most highly-rated youngster at Man City, while Pep Guardiola spotted midfielder Romeo Lavia (R) at Anderlecht
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YmAo3_0dFfTIWP00

LEIPZIG LINE-UPS

RB Leipzig (4-1-2-1-2): Gulacsi; Mukiele, Gvardiol, Klostermann, Angelino; Kampl; Laimer, Forsberg; Nkunku; Silva, Brobbey.

Manchester City (4-3-3): Steffen; Walker, Stones, Ake, Wilson-Esbrand; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Zinchenko; Palmer, Grealish, Foden.

Kick-off: 5.45pm, LIVE on BT Sport 2.

City rebuffed interest in the forward last summer and he will continue the season with Guardiola’s first-team squad after an impressive first league start against Everton. His path is one previously trodden by Phil Foden, who City consistently refused to send on loan.

Four others travelling to RB Leipzig — midfielders James McAtee and Romeo Lavia, full backs Josh Wilson-Esbrand and CJ Egan-Riley — also appear likely to remain at City.

‘The young players will stay here this season,’ Guardiola said. ‘It’s winter (transfer) time but I think they’ll stay all season with us and we need them.

'To loan them, we have to be sure they play every single game. And see which manager is there and the way they play.

‘The best way to improve is to play every single week.

'They can do it here with the second team but that competition isn’t strong enough to make the step. Right now, training with the first team for a short period is really good.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUrpH_0dFfTIWP00
James McAtee (L) likened to David Silva after he danced through Everton's defence on his debut, while Josh Wilson-Esbrand (R) was snapped up from West Ham
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22MjKZ_0dFfTIWP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AgDdU_0dFfTIWP00
Defender CJ Egan-Riley has been with City for more than a decade

There is a degree of expectancy surrounding the new batch coming through, with McAtee — previously on Manchester United’s books — a standout at Under 23 level this term and earning a first Premier League appearance against Everton last month. Talks are progressing over a new contract.

Egan-Riley joined City’s academy as a child, with Wilson-Esbrand and Lavia making moves from West Ham and Anderlecht in previous seasons. Injuries have hampered two of the brightest prospects, Liam Delap and Sam Edozie, with both name-checked by Guardiola on Monday.

Gabriel Jesus will miss tonight’s tie after a heavy clash with Watford’s Craig Cathcart on Saturday, but Kevin De Bruyne will start in Germany in a bid to build up his fitness. De Bruyne missed four matches after testing positive for Covid before returning from the bench at Vicarage Road.

‘Kevin was growing in his physical condition and got Covid. It was a setback,’ Guardiola said. ‘Now he has to come back and fight for a position like everyone else. But Kevin doesn’t have to show absolutely anything to me.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Man City deliver a superb performance to beat PSG and seal top spot in their Champions League group as Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus strikes see Pep Guardiola's side come from behind

Paris Saint-Germain are the best team in France by the length of an autoroute but still do not look ready to win a Champions League. That may one day be good news for Manchester United, who covet their manager Mauricio Pochettino. On Wednesday night it was good news for Manchester City who came from behind to deservedly beat them at the Etihad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Nobody is selfish': Gabriel Jesus lauds the selfless streak running through Pep Guardiola's side as he hails Bernardo Silva for skilful assist that set up his winner for Manchester City against PSG

Gabriel Jesus has hailed the team spirit of Manchester City as a key factor to them coming from behind to defeat Paris Saint-Germain. City had fallen a goal down in the Champions League group stage encounter at the Etihad Stadium in the 50th minute following a Kylian Mbappe strike against the run of play.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Man City 2-1 PSG: Comeback win secures top spot in Champions League Group A for Pep Guardiola's side

Manchester City sealed their passage into the Champions League last 16 as group winners after coming from a goal down to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium. City dominated the opening 45 minutes but could not find a breakthrough as Mauricio Pochettino, who was heavily linked with the vacant Manchester United job in the build-up to the game, saw his PSG side hold firm under a barrage of pressure from the hosts.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Craig Cathcart
Daily Mail

'They have had an incredible season... it's not a secret': Pep Guardiola believes high-flying West Ham United are serious contenders for a Champions League place ahead of crunch clash with Manchester City

Pep Guardiola regards West Ham as serious contenders for a Champions League place as they put their credentials on the line at The Etihad on Sunday. No team from outside the Big Six has qualified for Europe's premier competition since Leicester in 2016 but David Moyes' team are currently fourth as they face a Manchester City side buoyant from their midweek win against PSG.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City boss Pep Guardiola delighted with Raheem Sterling’s return to form

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is pleased with the recent form of Raheem SterlingEngland forward Sterling had an indifferent start to the season after losing his spot as a regular starter towards the end of last term.That led to speculation over the 26-year-old’s future but circumstances have recently allowed him opportunities and Sterling has taken them.Sterling has scored in three of City’s last four games, including the vital equaliser in Wednesday’s Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain.Manager Guardiola said at a press conference: “I’m so glad for him, he’s helped us for sure. He will fight to be better and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Manchester City#European#Club Bruges#Leipzig Line Ups#Rb Leipzig#Kampl#Everton
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola vows not to manage another club in England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has all but ruled out ever taking charge of another club in England The Spaniard is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2023 and could extend that, but expects to work elsewhere at some point in the future.Although he has expressed an interest in international football, the 50-year-old admits he has no clear vision of where his long-term future lies.I don't think I am going to train another club in England. I'm a part of this club.Pep GuardiolaOne thing he is sure about, however, is that he cannot see himself being employed by another Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Man City boss Pep Guardiola on Bernardo Silva: 'He is the best'

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola called match-winner Bernardo Silva "the best" after his stunning goal sealed victory at Aston Villa. The midfielder's sensational volley and Ruben Dias’ opener earned City a 2-1 win on Wednesday. Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back for the hosts, who made the champions work in the second half, but they could not find a leveller.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City’s injury emergency is over as Pep Guardiola reveals Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones and Kyle Walker are all ready to travel to Watford for their Premier League showdown on Saturday

Manchester City’s injury emergency is over with Pep Guardiola heading to Watford with a near fully-fit squad. The City boss feared for his team during midweek, with five senior stars unavailable through injury and Aymeric Laporte suspended. But Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones and Kyle Walker are all...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Watford 1-3 Manchester City: Raheem Sterling and a brace from Bernardo Silva hands the visitors victory at Vicarage Road as Pep Guardiola's side take advantage of Chelsea's defeat to move to the top of the Premier League table

Pep Guardiola channelled his inner Ossie Ardiles as he played with five forwards to smash through Watford’s defensive plan and return to the top for the first time since they were crowned champions last season. Not since Ardiles threw caution to the wind and played five up front for Tottenham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: Many things can happen in the title race

Pep Guardiola is expecting plenty more twists and turns in the title race as he hailed a “great victory” for Manchester City at Watford Bernardo Silva scored twice in a 3-1 win that moved City to the top of the Premier League.They made the most of Chelsea’s defeat at West Ham earlier in the day with a seventh straight win in all competitions, climbing back above Liverpool who had won 1-0 at Wolves to briefly reach the summit.☝️ @ManCity go top of the #PL for the first time this season pic.twitter.com/AFsdw8rVjA— Premier League (@premierleague) December 4, 2021In-form Silva weaved past...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola ponders shake-up for RB Leipzig

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted he could make changes for Tuesday night's Champions League clash with RB Leipzig. The Premier League champions have already secured qualification for the knockout rounds. "I don't know. [On Sunday] I will decide," Guardiola ahead of the match. "I want to assess the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

269K+
Followers
8K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy