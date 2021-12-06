ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State leaders learn about Green Bronx Machine initiative at C.S. 55

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

State leaders on Monday learned about a new initiative at C.S. 55 in the Bronx that teaches kids about fresh fruits and vegetables.

State leaders say this is the first time the commissioner of agriculture and the commissioner of education have been in the same classroom together - all to learn more about Green Bronx Machine.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball and state Education Commissioner Dr. Betty Rosa visited Steven Ritz’s classroom. Students in his classes are growing everything from arugula to zucchini.

The program teaches kids about the importance of eating healthy and shows students how they can grow food themselves.

Monday’s meeting focused on bringing this program to other schools across the Bronx .

“My hope is that we continue to bridge the great divide that is New York City and New York State united under healthy living, healthy eating, healthy learning and growing something great,” said Ritz.

The program has been replicated in 20 states and six countries.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

