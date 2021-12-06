ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Superintendent: Test to stay policy ‘extremely effective’ at Wappingers Central Schools

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gcXQK_0dFfTCE300

For students – more cases of COVID-19 mean more quarantines and time out of the classroom. But at Wappingers Central School District, the largest in Dutchess County, a new “test to stay” policy is keeping them from missing in - class instruction.

News 12 reported last week that the policy allows close COVID contacts to avoid quarantine by testing negative every day. The students who had close contact with a coronavirus case will need a daily test for seven days following exposure.

MORE: Stop the Spread

"Fortunately, at this point, we've probably returned over 150 students," says Dr. Dwight Bonk, the superintendent at Wappingers Central School District.

Other districts like Poughkeepsie City Schools say they are continuing to figure out how the program would work. Putnam County schools have already opted out of the program. Rockland officials noted difficulties meeting state health requirements.

The state Department of Health doesn't recommend test to stay as an option, but local health departments can choose to do so only if it can provide COVID-19 tests before each school day for all students at every district, among other requirements.

"Every morning – we’ve worked with the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health to secure a vendor. That vendor is here for two hours, and they test," says Dr. Bonk.

News 12 was told that Dutchess County's Department of Behavioral and Community Health works with interested school districts to provide testing kits with school reopening funds -- and now -- they're seeing little to no sustained transmission at schools.

"It's been extremely effective in returning students to our classrooms, which is where we can all agree, they belong," said Dr. Bonk.

COVID-19 GUIDES
Can you get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time? This is what health officials say.

Wondering when to get the flu vaccine? The CDC has some recommendations

Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Government
Dutchess County, NY
Education
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central School#Cdc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 12

New York City poised to give voting rights to noncitizens

Legally documented, voting-age noncitizens comprise nearly one in nine of the city's 7 million voting-age inhabitants. Under a bill nearing approval, some 800,000 noncitizens would be allowed to cast ballots in elections to pick the mayor, City Council members and other municipal officeholders
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy