STORM WATCH: Windy, cold Tuesday before light snow Wednesday

Skies will clear out late Monday night bringing along windy conditions and colder temperatures.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, windy and colder with a high near 40 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy with light snow likely. News 12 meteorologists say they're seeing little accumulation on some computer models while others show several inches.

Right now, a coating to an inch of snow is the most likely scenario for western Connecticut - although 1-2 inches of snow cannot be ruled out.

OVERNIGHT: Showers and rain ending by midnight. Windy and turning colder with clearing skies. Low of 33.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and colder. High of 41.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with light snow likely. A coating to an inch possible. High of 35.

THURSDAY : Partly sunny and cold. High of 38.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a light early morning wintry mix, tapering to light rain showers. High of 48.