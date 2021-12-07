ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

STORM WATCH: Windy, cold Tuesday before light snow Wednesday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3advv4_0dFfT9f700

Skies will clear out late Monday night bringing along windy conditions and colder temperatures.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, windy and colder with a high near 40 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfJ2a_0dFfT9f700

Wednesday will be cloudy with light snow likely. News 12 meteorologists say they're seeing little accumulation on some computer models while others show several inches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Pso3_0dFfT9f700

Right now, a coating to an inch of snow is the most likely scenario for western Connecticut - although 1-2 inches of snow cannot be ruled out.

OVERNIGHT: Showers and rain ending by midnight. Windy and turning colder with clearing skies. Low of 33.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and colder. High of 41.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with light snow likely. A coating to an inch possible. High of 35.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VhscC_0dFfT9f700

THURSDAY : Partly sunny and cold. High of 38.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a light early morning wintry mix, tapering to light rain showers. High of 48.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AKpYI_0dFfT9f700

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

ALERT DAY: Friday Winter Storm

We continue to be the target area for a likely winter storm on Friday. The track is starting to pin down and hone in. The timeframe looks rock solid. Potential timeframe to watch will be from 8 AM Friday to 8 AM on Saturday. It will be a gradual ramp up but by Friday evening things should be rip roaring.
ENVIRONMENT
WGNtv.com

Cold Wednesday before longer warmup

Wednesday Forecast: Partly cloudy and not as cold Wednesday. Winds: SW/SE 5-10 mph. High 35. Extended outlook calls for late week warming. The track of our next weather system puts Chicago in the warm sector, boosting our temps into the low 50s for afternoon highs, which will mean rain at times over the weekend instead of snow.
CHICAGO, IL
KRQE News 13

Strong storm system arrives late this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong storm system will move into New Mexico late this week. Rain, snow, strong winds, and colder temperatures will all impact parts of the state starting Thursday. A slight increase in upper-level moisture has brought in cloud cover across most of New Mexico. It also...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS LA

Cold Storm Headed For SoCal Thursday, May Be Followed By Heavy Rain Monday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The skies might be clear and dry Wednesday, but more rain and cooler temperatures are on the way for Thursday. Another fast-moving storm is headed for Southern California, bringing cooler conditions and more rain and possibly snow to lower elevations like the Grapevine. Scattered showers and light rain is expected to fall over the region, starting before midnight and into the overnight hours, according to CBS 2/KCAL 9’s Amber Lee. Ventura County is forecast to get more rain at about 9 a.m., and that rain band is expected to also bring moderate showers over Los Angeles County and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
The Free Press

Bigger storm coming Friday after first major snowfall

The 3-5 inches of snow that accumulated across south-central Minnesota Tuesday will give way to warmer weather until Friday. Then a “major winter storm” is likely to hit Greater Mankato, bringing with it up to half a foot of snow. More snow fell Tuesday than expected because it was “dry,...
MANKATO, MN
whdh.com

Light Snow Moves in Wednesday Afternoon

7Weather- Chilly air arrived last night, and now we’ll see snow showers as our next weather maker moves in tomorrow. Temperatures will be right around freezing tomorrow morning. It will be cloudy and you might see a few flakes. Patchy, light snow starts in the early afternoon and becomes steady closer to sunset and after sunset.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Freezing rain, snow to impact roads tomorrow

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region from 1 AM to 9 AM tomorrow. Mixed precipitation expected. Freezing rain with ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. Snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, valley wind gusts after 9 AM.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsChannel 36

Light snow for Wednesday

A weak low-pressure system will push south of the Twin Tiers, which will cause some snow showers during the day Wednesday. The good news is that the snow will be on the light side, with most seeing around an inch of snow. The snow is not expected to impact travel conditions, although some roads maybe on the slick side, so use caution.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Connecticut#Storm Watch
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Gray Wednesday With Valley Showers; Mountain Snow

It took a few hours, but the sun broke through the clouds over most of northern California Tuesday afternoon. The low clouds, fog and light rain showers return to the valley Wednesday, with snowy weather in the mountains. The inversion was stubborn much of the day in the Central Valley, but there was some sun and blue sky to be had before sunset. Wednesday will be quite different. We can expect increasing clouds with areas of fog in the valley by morning. Lows will range from the 20s and 30s in the mountains to the 40s in the valley and foothills. Wednesday will be gray and foggy with light valley rain showers and rain turning to snow late in the mountains. Highs will only reach the 40s and 50s for all areas.
ENVIRONMENT
cnyhomepage.com

Light snow Wednesday, looking ahead to unseasonable warmth

Wednesday’s storm will have a minimal impact on CNY. Occasional, light snow is possible with a dusting to an inch or two at most possible. A quick burst of lake effect snow will be possible Wednesday night before the pattern turns quieter for the end of the week. A brief...
ENVIRONMENT
localdvm.com

Chilly with plenty of clouds into Thursday

Wednesday night: Clearing early, with clouds returning late. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, Low: 25 (22-29) Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: SSW 4-8 mph, High: 42 (38-45), Low: 33 (30-36) Friday: Cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the middle...
ENVIRONMENT
WPG Talk Radio

Wednesday NJ weather: Snow and rain showers, cloudy and cold

We've reached our little taste of winter of the week — key word: little. The ingredients for Wednesday's storm system complex just aren't coming together to produce widespread snow and/or accumulations. So we face a low risk of travel issues overall, although a dusting to coating of snow accumulation is possible. It's going to "feel" like a wintry day, with cloudy skies and unseasonably cold temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBCMontana

Isolated freezing rain, cold front brings wind, rain and snow

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region until 9 AM. Mixed precipitation expected. Freezing rain with ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. Snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, valley wind gusts after 9 AM. WINTER WEATHER...
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

Windy and warmer for a slushy Wednesday

The pretty white snow blanketing the Inland Northwest is going to start looking a big sad and tired on Wednesday. While we stayed below freezing today in Spokane, a warm front tonight will bring our temperatures into the mid 30s by shortly after midnight. Along with the warmer air, a light wintery mix is possible overnight. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the northern valleys. Around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, there will still be some slick spots on the roads in the morning, but conditions will improve through the day. High temperatures are heading into the lower 40s. Wednesday will be a windy day, with gusts up to 45 mph.
SPOKANE, WA
Beach Radio

Wednesday NJ weather: Snow and rain showers, cloudy and cold

We've reached our little taste of winter of the week — key word: little. The ingredients for Wednesday's storm system complex just aren't coming together to produce widespread snow and/or accumulations. So we face a low risk of travel issues overall, although a dusting to coating of snow accumulation is possible. It's going to "feel" like a wintry day, with cloudy skies and unseasonably cold temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
wabi.tv

Snow Likely This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes Region will bring us some periods of snow this afternoon with light accumulations of a coating to an inch possible by evening. Use caution on the roads as it could be slick in spots especially during the evening commute. A second area of Low pressure moving off the Carolina Coastline will track northeastward, passing south of the Gulf of Maine this evening and overnight tonight. This will bring more snow to the state for the evening and overnight hours with the heaviest falling over Downeast locales. Temperatures will be plenty cold enough for all snow today with afternoon highs in the upper teens to low 20s north and mid to upper 20s elsewhere. Snow will continue tonight with additional accumulation expected before tapering off late tonight/early Thursday morning from west to east across the state. Temperatures will drop back to the teens to near 20° for the overnight. Snowfall accumulations by Thursday morning will range from 1″-3″ for most areas with higher amounts of 3″-6″ possible for Coastal Hancock, Central and Coastal Washington Counties.
BANGOR, ME
WGAL

Flurries, Light Snow Showers With Little To No Accumulation For Wednesday

A passing upper-level disturbance brings the chances for scattered light periods of flurries and very light snow showers through the day Wednesday. Temperatures early Wednesday morning will be near 30 degrees and then warm into the upper 30s to 40 degrees Wednesday afternoon. Snow should remain light in intensity and...
ENVIRONMENT
Power 102.9 NoCo

The Snow Is Coming To Colorado…FINALLY On Friday

December snow in Colorado usually isn't a big deal. It's expected and something that is just part of life...except for this year. We have now gone (as of today, Wednesday December 8th...229 days without measurable snowfall in Denver) and outside of a light dusting a couple of weeks ago here in NoCo, we've been snow-free as well.
COLORADO STATE
KETV.com

Cold start Wednesday, snow likely Friday

Cold start Wednesday with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Expect tons of sunshine throughout the day and highs in the mid 40s. Friday will likely bring the first snowfall of the season to the metro. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
Z107.3

Light Snow Expected For Bangor + Downeast Areas Wednesday

The second in a series of storms this week is expected to bring light snow to coastal areas Wednesday. The National Weather Service is forecasting light snow for the Bangor and Downeast areas Wednesday. Only light snow accumulation is expected throughout the day, with coastal areas seeing the bulk of the snowfall. The Bangor area could see about two inches of accumulation, with coastal areas seeing closer to three inches of snow.
BANGOR, ME
News 12

News 12

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy