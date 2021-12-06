ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Hoyer says Dec. 15 is drop-dead deadline to hike debt ceiling

By Mike Lillis
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqJ4W_0dFfT7tf00

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) argued Monday that Congress must raise the debt ceiling by midmonth or risk an economy-gutting government default.

The exact date that the Treasury exhausts its ability to pay its obligations is an imprecise science, as federal revenues can fluctuate in unpredictable ways.

But Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has most recently estimated the date to be Dec. 15, and Hoyer said he's sticking with that timeline as Congress returns to Washington this week.

"That's not a magic date, as you know. That's a speculated date based upon revenue coming in to the Treasury of the United States, which will determine how solvent they are at any one period of time," Hoyer told reporters on a press call.

"I'm hopeful that we will get that done before — significantly before — the 15th," he added. "But the 15th, I think, is the date that I am using as the last possible day that we could act whether or not that is the actual case because we don't know the revenue flow at any given day."

How Democrats intend to move the debt limit hike is another open question. Hoyer said party leaders have not yet decided if they'll move it as a stand-alone measure or try to attach it to a defense spending bill, which is among the last must-pass proposals left for Congress to consider before the long December recess.

"It's a little bit up in the air," he said. "But what's not up in the air is the sense, I think, in both the Senate and the House that we need to act this week."

Raising the debt ceiling does not allocate new spending but only authorizes the Treasury to make good on obligations it has accrued under administrations of both parties.

Still, the issue is frequently used as a political cudgel, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), after agreeing in September to hike the debt limit for several months, has vowed not to help Senate Democrats a second time this month. McConnell has maintained Democrats are in power and therefore have the responsibility to do it themselves.

That opposition, which is backed by most Senate Republicans, has left Democratic leaders scrambling to find a way to elude a GOP filibuster and move the proposal through the Senate.

The resistance has also infuriated Democrats in both chambers who are quick to note that they helped stave off a federal default on several occasions under former President Trump .

"Sen. McConnell has made it very clear that he believes [a default] would be a catastrophic economic event for the country and for the global community," Hoyer said. "I share that view. I think most rational members share that view. And therefore I am hopeful that we can come to an agreement — hopefully this week."

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Why Mitch McConnell Caved Again

For the second time this fall, the Senate’s proud king of obstruction is caving to the Democrats. Two months ago today, Mitch McConnell sent President Joe Biden a letter containing a warning so important that he repeated it three times in five paragraphs. The Senate Republican leader vowed that he would “not be a party to any future effort” to help Democrats lift the debt ceiling—a necessary step that Congress must take to avoid an economically damaging default. The two-page missive was the closest that the famously taciturn McConnell gets to firing off an angry tweet. He accused Senate Democrats of mismanagement, incompetence, and “childish behavior.” Their leadership was so feckless, he wrote, that McConnell had no choice but to rescue them from their own ineptitude and facilitate a temporary extension of federal borrowing authority. Never again, McConnell promised the president.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDBO

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation’s debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Hours later, the House passed legislation overwhelmingly along party lines that kicked off a multi-step process.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS - House passes bill that includes debt ceiling deal to lift limit before December 15 deadline with only Senate Democratic votes

The House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday night that contains a provision that will allow the Senate to pass a debt ceiling hike with only Democratic votes. In a vote of 222 to 212, the House passed a bill that delays Medicare sequestration cuts for three months, which had rules to increase the debt ceiling tucked inside.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

House sets stage to increase debt ceiling

The House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that sets the stage to raise the debt ceiling without even one Republican vote. The move comes as part of a convoluted deal struck by congressional leaders of both parties to allow a one-time solution to avoid federal default by letting Democrats lift the debt limit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Week

After Senate leaders reach a deal, House passes 1st stage of plan to raise debt ceiling

After a deal was reached in the Senate, the House on Tuesday night passed a measure that is the first step in preventing a federal default on more than $29 trillion in debt. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have agreed to a one-time deal allowing the Senate to increase the federal borrowing limit with a simple majority. McConnell says he is "confident" at least 10 Republicans will vote in favor of the process. The vote could take place on Thursday, Politico reports. If it passes, the House and Senate would then need to hold separate votes in order to actually increase the debt limit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Janet Yellen
AFP

Congress reaches agreement to avert calamitous US debt default

US senators struck a deal Tuesday to create a one-time law allowing Democrats to lift the nation's borrowing authority and avert a catastrophic credit default without requiring votes from the opposition Republicans. The House of Representatives approved the fix in an evening vote and it is expected to be approved by the Senate in the coming days -- allowing lawmakers to avert the crisis with a simple 51-vote majority in the upper chamber. The Bipartisan Policy Center said last week it expected the United States would no longer be able to meet its debt repayment obligations between December 21 and January 28. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has put the deadline even earlier -- next Wednesday. "Nobody wants to see the US default on its debts. As Secretary Yellen has warned, a default could eviscerate everything we've done to recover from the Covid crisis," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor of the chamber.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#Treasury#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Bay News 9

Congressional leaders close in on deal to raise debt ceiling, avert crisis

House Democrats on Tuesday passed a bill that would allow the Senate to raise the debt ceiling with a simple 51-vote majority — rather than the 60 votes required to overcome a legislative filibuster threshold — allowing Congress to avert the possibility that the United States will default on its debts for the first time in its history.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Detroit News

Congress moves toward deal to raise nation’s debt ceiling

Republicans and Democrats in Congress moved closer to resolving a partisan impasse over raising the government’s debt ceiling without taking the nation to the brink of default. House Democrats are tying a procedure to raise the debt ceiling to a bill to turn off Medicare cuts. They plan to then...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Seeking Alpha

Republicans and Democrats reach agreement on plan to raise debt ceiling

Under the plan, the House of Representatives would attach a way to raise the debt ceiling to a bill that prevents automatic Medicare cuts, Bloomberg reports. The Medicare bill, which requires 10 Republican votes in the Senate, would include a procedure that allows Congress to raise the debt limit with a simple majority vote through a separate bill. The compromise allows for the debt limit to be raised by ~$2T with only votes from Democrats, with the tie-breaking vote made by Vice President Kamala Harris.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

406K+
Followers
48K+
Post
296M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy