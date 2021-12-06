GOP Rep. Devin Nunes to retire from Congress

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Rep. (R-California) Devin Nunes is retiring from Congress.

Nunes said in an email to his supporters that he was “presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in. I’m writing to let you know I’ve decided to pursue this opportunity, and therefore I will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021.”

GOP sources said Nunes has been hired to run Trump’s new social media platform, according to The Hill .

“I’m sure he will be making a lot of $$,” one GOP lawmaker reportedly said in a text message.

