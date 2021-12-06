ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

GOP Rep. Devin Nunes to retire from Congress

By Liz Jassin
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l2af6_0dFfT4FU00

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Rep. (R-California) Devin Nunes is retiring from Congress.

Nunes said in an email to his supporters that he was “presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in. I’m writing to let you know I’ve decided to pursue this opportunity, and therefore I will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021.”

GOP sources said Nunes has been hired to run Trump’s new social media platform, according to The Hill .

“I’m sure he will be making a lot of $$,” one GOP lawmaker reportedly said in a text message.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy