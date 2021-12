The perfectionist in you likes to be in control and is good at finding excuses - “Outcome won’t be as good” “It will take me longer to assign and explain than to do it myself” "No one in the team wants to solve every problem yourself” The ability to delegate to others is the main difference between the roles of manager and independent producer. A producer can invest one hour of effort and produce one unit of results, assuming no loss of efficiency. A manager, on the other hand, can invest ten or fifty units or a hundred units of effort.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO