ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Build a Stronger Bow Pose With This Prop-Supported Sequence

By Allison Ray Jeraci
Yoga Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this short prop-supported sequence, yoga teacher Allison Ray Jeraci walks...

www.yogajournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yoga Journal

The Yoga Deconstructed Method Shows You How to Build Poses, Step-by-Step

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. When I was first practicing yoga in my early 20s, almost every pose came naturally to me. I could express almost any shape with...
WORKOUTS
Yoga Journal

Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. Long day at work? Tired after a big hike or long run? Relax into Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose) to refresh tired legs and calm your mind. Although “wall” is in the name,...
WORKOUTS
Yoga Journal

The 6 Best Travel Yoga Mats to Practice Anytime, Anywhere

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. Taking your practice on the go doesn’t have to be complicated. Whether you’re flying to the other side of the world or just heading to your neighborhood park, don’t let a bulky yoga mat weigh you down. These days, you can find travel yoga mats that are light, easy to carry, and functional. You may even find that you prefer them to your regular mat. Practicing anywhere—at anytime–just got a whole lot easier.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prop#Sequence
Tu Salud

Salud! Nutritious Diets Build a Stronger, More Efficient Heart

Prior research shows that a good diet is key to people maintaining a healthy heart. Now, new findings from the Echocardiographic Study of Latinos (Echo-SOL), a study presented at a recent annual meeting of the American Heart Association (AHA), Scientific Sessions 2021, offer additional evidence that shows adult Latinos who consistently ate a healthy diet bettered the ability of their heart to pump blood and decreased the thickness of the wall of the heart, factors that indicate the organ is healthy and working optimally, reports an AHA press release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yoga Journal

How Tonglen Meditation Can Help You Build a Loving Relationship to the World

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. I became a social justice activist in college in 1999. The model for activists at the time—a model that continues to endure—is that of...
YOGA
Yoga Journal

7 Poses to Help You Through the Solar Eclipse

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Have you ever experienced a moment when a series of abrupt changes took place, seemingly at once? Or a time when you suddenly had...
ASTRONOMY
Yoga Journal

3 Easy Ways to Turn Your Self-Care Routine into a Ritual

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Practicing true self-care—nurturing your mind, body, and spirit—is more essential than ever, says Vivianne Garcia-Tunon of The Well at The Mayflower Inn, a holistic...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
Yoga Journal

This Is How to Give the Best Hugs (According to Science)

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. Regardless of whether you consider yourself a “hugger” or not, odds are you’re likely to experience your fair share of hugs over the course of your lifetime. While you may consider hugs a commonplace greeting, a bad hug can leave you feeling awkward and uncomfortable. A good hug, on the other hand, can lift your mood—and even make you feel aroused. Recent research backs this up. (Yes, really.)
SCIENCE
Yoga Journal

I Tried Mushroom Coffee—And It Helped Me Beat the 3 p.m. Slump

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. There’s one thing that gets me out of bed in the morning. And no, it’s not my 7 a.m. yoga classes or sunrise runs. It’s coffee. Starting my day with a cup of joe puts me in a good mood, wakes me up, and gives me the energy I need to actually make it to through those early morning practices. But that boost tends to be fleeting.
FOOD & DRINKS
Yoga Journal

5 (Actually Healthy) Ways to Deal with Stress

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. Somewhere along the way, we decided that being stressed and tired was a badge of honor. When you ask people how they are, they usually say they’ve been busy or have a lot on their plate. We of course, do have a lot to do, but why do we publicize it the way we do? Why are we proud to be so exhausted and of living stressful lives? Somewhere along the way, it became synonymous with success and accomplishment. But the truth is, being under constant stress isn’t good for our bodies.
HEALTH
Yoga Journal

Seated Forward Bend

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend) is a foundational pose that many yoga practitioners breeze past. But extending the top half of the body over the seated lower half helps stretch the entire back of you body to enhance your physical flexibility. Folding inward in this way also brings mental calm.
WORKOUTS
vivaglammagazine.com

The Reverse Cat Eye Liner Trend Is Making Its Way Through The Makeup World

It’s not difficult to understand why winged eyeliner has become one of the most popular cosmetic techniques in recent years. It’s simple to execute on a daily basis with enough experience, giving a small element of glitter to ordinary makeup looks. The cat-eye is also quite adaptable; the wings may be expanded for a more dramatic impact, and a bright liner can completely modify the style. The Reverse Cat Eye trick has recently gained popularity on social media, and it may become your new favorite trick.
MAKEUP
therighthairstyles.com

30 Feathered Hair Looks Cut in a Stylish Way

When we think of feathered hair, we often turn to the decades past. Images of television icon Farrah Fawcett with her classic ‘70s feathered hair spring to mind. But did you know the style is just as popular today as it was then? Though some may want to discredit the cut as dated, feathered hair is still stylish! Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez have been known to rock the cut in a modern way, while still taking cues from its rich history.
HAIR CARE
WKRG

Best women’s lifting shoes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whenever you plan to perform Olympic-style exercises, you need to make sure you support your body with the proper foundation. Lifting shoes are one of the most important aspects of your weightlifting workout. As you spend time shopping for workout clothes that will keep you comfortable and cute at the gym, make sure you invest just as much effort into finding the best women’s lifting shoes.
WORKOUTS
adafruit.com

Louise Katzovitz’s Inventions Include Self-Laced Corset

Great piece from Refinery29 that highlights the innovative work of engineer/fashion designer Louise Katzovitz. Growing up, Louise Katzovitz had no interest in following fashion trends. Instead, Katzovitz was attracted to off-kilter garments that looked nothing like the clothes she saw on her peers. She remembers the first time she realized her affinity for statement-making pieces: In the early 2000s when she chose to wear a Betsey Johnson bubble skirt dress, which made her “look like a cupcake,” to homecoming. Katzovitz’s personal style has since evolved — she now prefers to wear minimal pieces and the occasional girly dress — but her affinity for larger-than-life fashion continues.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy