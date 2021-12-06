ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rashida Tlaib mistakenly makes case against federal student loan forgiveness, critics say

By ALEC SCHEMMEL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — Critics are slamming comments made by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., arguing her complaints about her student loan debt proves federal bailouts would benefit the rich. "I worked full time, Monday through Friday, and took weekend classes to get my law degree. And still, close to $200,000...

