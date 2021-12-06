ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Rep. Devin Nunes retiring from Congress to work for Trump

By Scripps National
ABC Action News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Devin Nunes announced in a letter to his constituents Monday that he will retire at the end of the year. The Republican, a major defender of former President Donald Trump, said he had...

www.abcactionnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Devin Nunes simply realized what Republicans actually care about

California Rep. Devin Nunes' decision not to run for re-election to head former President Donald Trump's new social media venture is the perfect summation of the state of the Republican Party. This would only make sense in a climate where a Twitter and talk show provocateur like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — who has been stripped of all her committee assignments — is better known than every ranking Republican with the possible exception of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Mark Meadows texted a member of Congress 'I love it' about a plan to submit 'alternate' slates of Trump electors, Jan. 6 committee says

Mark Meadows sent texts and emails about sending "alternate" slates of electors to Congress in November 2020. The House Committee investigating January 6 has obtained several of Meadows' emails and texts. "Mr. Meadows apparently said 'I love it'" about the plan in an exchange with a member of Congress, Thompson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Adam Schiff is right. Republicans are too scared of Trump to reform the presidency.

The House on Thursday will vote on the Protecting Our Democracy Act, the bill spearheaded by House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) to address many of the abuses witnessed in the Trump administration. Schiff, who served as manager for President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial and now is a member of the House select committee on Jan. 6, knows more than most how necessary the package is — and how cowardly Republicans are for not supporting it.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Indy100

Devin Nunes mocked by a parody cow he tried to sue as he quits Congress to run Trump’s app

Congressman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who was a former dairy farmer, has quit his job to become former President Donald Trump’s tech start CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group.“The time has come to reopen the internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship,” Nunes said in a statement announcing his new position.But his career change was quickly mocked on the internet, most notably through parody accounts he once tried to sue: Devin Nunes’ Cow and Devin Nunes’ Mom.In 2019, the congressman, who is a staunch Trump supporter, attempted to sue the parody accounts, and sought...
CONGRESS & COURTS
floridapolitics.com

Devin Nunes retirement creates Ways & Means opportunity for Vern Buchanan

The Longboat Republican will soon be the most senior Republican on the powerful committee. News of U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes’ retirement could mean a major boost for Florida’s congressional delegation. The California Republican’s absence from the House Ways & Means Committee leaves U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Donald Trump
Esquire

Devin Nunes Accepts the Poisoned Chalice

Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the litigious maniac who sued an imaginary Internet cow for saying mean things about him, has decided on a career change. He’s going to work for El Caudillo del Mar-a-Lago to run the latter’s new “media company.” From the Washington Post:. Nunes, who was first...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Opinion: People are laughing at Trump’s new company

That was the worn-down venue in Philadelphia where Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, launched the doomed effort to block Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. The Giuliani group meant to book the Four Seasons hotel, but somebody goofed and Giuliani ended up spouting his familiar election lies in front of an industrial garage door plastered with Trump signs. The Trump effort to overturn the election never got any more professional than that.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Tmtg#Big Tech#Truth Social
MSNBC

Devin Nunes officially working for Trump makes too much sense

Nothing has made as much sense in the last half decade of politics than Monday’s plot twist out of California. Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, once the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, is resigning his seat in Congress at the end of the month. And he already has a new gig lined up: running the day-to-day operations of former President Donald Trump’s new social media company.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
kcrw.com

Blame Kevin McCarthy for Congressional GOP extremism, says columnist

Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar recently tweeted a cartoon video depicting him murdering New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert made racist and Islamophobic comments about Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar, calling her part of the “Jihad Squad” and claiming she only felt safe in an elevator with her if Omar didn’t have a backpack. Then there’s the QAnon-promoting conspiracy theorist-turned-Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

How Devin Nunes’s new media job for Trump explains the GOP grift machine

If you want an emblematic story about the Republican Party in 2021, consider the case of Rep. Devin Nunes of California. Once considered a moderate, he transformed himself into the Trumpiest of Donald Trump’s defenders, even aping Trump’s habit of filing frivolous lawsuits (in his case, against a parody Twitter account of a cow). With Republicans poised to win the House, Nunes was in line to become the chair of the Ways and Means Committee, which writes the nation’s tax laws.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Devin Nunes chose Trump-branded truth as a career five years ago

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) officially joined Donald Trump’s team three days after Trump won the 2016 election. In a brief news release published on his official congressional website, Nunes announced that he had been named to serve on the executive team of Trump’s transition effort. So began a...
POTUS
Showbiz411

The Country Gets a Break: Devin Nunes Leaving Congress to Work for the Former Guy at His “Media” Company

The nation has dodged a bullet. Devin Nunes, the imbecilic Congressman from California, is leaving to work for the Former Guy at his “media” company. Nunes is a 10 term congressman who had a lot of power. He worked his way to become the head of the House Intelligence Company, a contradiction in terms since he lacked any intelligence. Then the Republicans lost the House and he was out anyway.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy