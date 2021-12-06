ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rashida Tlaib mistakenly makes case against federal student loan forgiveness, critics say

By ALEC SCHEMMEL
cbs4local.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (TND) — Critics are slamming comments made by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., arguing her complaints about her student loan debt proves federal bailouts would benefit the rich. "I worked full time, Monday through Friday, and took weekend classes to get my law degree. And still, close to $200,000...

cbs4local.com

Comments / 0

Related
nevadacurrent.com

NV senators push for student loan forgiveness for military members

With the end of federal student loan forbearance just under 10 weeks away, a group of U.S. senators led by Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto are urging the Biden administration to implement loan forgiveness for military service members. Cortez Masto’s was the lead signature on a letter by 14 senators...
NEVADA STATE
Axios

White House pushes back at Rashida Tlaib prison stand

The White House distanced itself from a proposal endorsed by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) that calls for closing federal prisons. "The president does not support abolishing prisons," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a Tuesday briefing. Why it matters: Psaki's remarks come amid a broader discussion on prison...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
cbs4local.com

Court says Biden 'exceeded' authority issuing vaccine mandate for federal contractors

WASHINGTON (TND) — A federal judge has ordered a stop to the Biden administration’s mandate requiring federal contractors to get vaccinated. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia granted a preliminary injunction halting the mandate nationwide on the grounds it’s "unconstitutional," and that President Joe Biden “exceeded” his authority provided to him “by Congress through the Federal Property and Administrative Services Act.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Matt Walsh
The Atlantic

Why Mitch McConnell Caved Again

For the second time this fall, the Senate’s proud king of obstruction is caving to the Democrats. Two months ago today, Mitch McConnell sent President Joe Biden a letter containing a warning so important that he repeated it three times in five paragraphs. The Senate Republican leader vowed that he would “not be a party to any future effort” to help Democrats lift the debt ceiling—a necessary step that Congress must take to avoid an economically damaging default. The two-page missive was the closest that the famously taciturn McConnell gets to firing off an angry tweet. He accused Senate Democrats of mismanagement, incompetence, and “childish behavior.” Their leadership was so feckless, he wrote, that McConnell had no choice but to rescue them from their own ineptitude and facilitate a temporary extension of federal borrowing authority. Never again, McConnell promised the president.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

Matt Gaetz just made a 2022 prediction and people are terrified

Republican Matt Gaetz has voiced his opinions on what the GOP might look like in 2022 and it’s got people worried. During a news conference about the conditions under which accused insurrectionists are being held in, Gaetz again fueled the conspiracy theory that the FBI was somehow involved in the 6 January Capitol riots.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#Federal Student Aid#House#The Urban Institute
Fox News

VP Harris meets with activist who said 'f---' 'White women’

Vice President Harris on Monday met with several Black female activists for a private meeting in her ceremonial office, including an activist who directed an expletive towards "White women" in a public Zoom call just last year. Harris met with several members of the Black Women Leaders and Allies, including...
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Rashida Tlaib Tears Up Calling for Boebert to Be Punished: 'We Shouldn't Have to Beg'

Representative Rashida Tlaib choked up Wednesday when calling for punitive action against Lauren Boebert over her anti-Muslim remarks. Tlaib was one of a dozen House Democrats to back a resolution to remove the Colorado GOP congresswoman from the House Budget and House Natural Resources committees. The measure was introduced Wednesday by Representative Ayanna Pressley.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Radicals say they will 'take power' if GOP takes back Congress

Some of Congress' most right-wing members held a press conference yesterday to express their concerns for Jan. 6 rioters, but as HuffPost noted, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida raised a few eyebrows with a prediction about the near future. "We are going to take power after this next election...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
mediaite.com

Fox News Reporter Asks Psaki If Kamala Harris Staffer Was Instructed to Post Tweet Praising Her

Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday if a staffer in Vice President Kamala Harris’s office was asked to put out a now-viral tweet praising her. The exchange between Heinrich and Psaki illustrated the ongoing media narrative that Harris’s political star has fallen so low that she is having trouble retaining staffers.
U.S. POLITICS
WDBO

Senate aims to reject Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Senate is poised to approve a resolution Wednesday overturning the Biden administration's requirement that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing. The Democratic-led House is unlikely to take it up, which...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Matt Gaetz Chills Critics With ‘Terrifying’ Prediction About GOP In 2022

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Tuesday envisioned an extremist Republican takeover of House oversight in a speech that critics slammed as “terrifying.”. “We are going to take power after this next election and when we do, it’s not going to be the days of Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy and no real oversight and no real subpoenas,” Gaetz told a news conference highlighting District of Columbia jail conditions for accused U.S. Capitol rioters.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy