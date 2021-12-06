A hot crossover is the car I never knew I needed

After 100 years, Morgan Motor Company can still outdo itself. The resurrected British automaker finally unveiled the finished version of the Plus 8 GTR on Thursday. First announced earlier this year, the high-performance variant of the brand’s retro-styled roadster is the marque’s fastest car yet. This particular example is one of nine Plus 8 GTR special editions that Morgan will build at its factory in Malvern, Worcestershire, according to a press release. Like the standard Plus 8, the two-door has an extended wheel base, curvaceous fenders and a rear-positioned cab. Despite being built in 2021, it looks like something from an old...

