Electro-Harmonix Introduces the Nano Q-Tron

By PRESS RELEASE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe compact Nano Q-Tron joins Electro-Harmonix Q-Tron Series of envelope filters known for their organic, analog sound and expressivity. Equally effective on guitar, bass, keys or horn, the Nano Q-Tron responds to the user’s playing style and...

