Electro-Harmonix Introduces the Nano Q-Tron

If you’re still playing your music on your phone, we have some very good news for you: There are a ton of new, affordable Bluetooth speakers that will sound infinitely better and still let you take your tunes on-the-go this summer, just like your other portable devices. The bad news? It’s not always easy to know which ones are worth your cash. Luckily, we found one of the best wireless speaker deals you should know about right now: Harman Kardon’s massively discounted its new Go + Play Speaker to just $159.99, a nearly 64% savings on a speaker that usually costs...

ELECTRONICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO