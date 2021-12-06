ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Flurries on tap this evening, no accumulation expected

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered snow showers are possible this evening, but are not expected to bring much accumulation. Today will be cloudy and cold with some rain showers possible. No accumulation is expected other than a dusting in one or...

connecticut.news12.com

Comments / 0

Related
El Paso News

Near 70 Monday; Powerful Cold Front Next Weekend; Wintry Mix Sunday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Yesterday, I talked about Mulberry trees holding on to their leaves until the first hard freeze. Sure enough, after a low of 28 in the valley, we woke up to a “leaf shower” (below). Look at all the beautiful leaves…. beautiful, that is, until you have to bag them up! We will not be as cold tonight with a low of 35 at the airport, 32 in the valley. The winds this week should blow the rest of the leaves off. Here’s your forecast…
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
fox35orlando.com

Will it be warm on Christmas? A deep dive into Florida's forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - When you think of Christmas, thoughts of snow and cold weather fill the mind. However, in Florida, think again. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King took a deep dive into the long-range forecast for the state and observed trends that show rather warm weather this month.
FLORIDA STATE
KZTV 10

Warmer, humid and more wind this week

We are starting off cool this morning over South Texas, but the warmth and humidity will return for the rest of the week. The next cold front will move through the area on Saturday with likely rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Mild Monday Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Get ready for another mild week ahead as we inch back to the 50’s and 60’s! High pressure will continue to build into the region with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There will be a few chilly mornings at the bus stop under clear skies, but temperatures will be seasonable. Highs today will be at or near 50. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, mainly clear with lows around freezing. Also, tonight The Geminid Meteor shower will peak. While this can be a great show, you will have to time out viewing this around the Moon, which...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Breeze Increasing Along With Chance Of Rain

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida woke up to some patchy fog in spots amid a mild and muggy start to the work week. Highs are expected to climb on Monday to the low to mid 80s, with plenty of sunshine. It’ll stay mainly dry Monday but Monday night, some showers will be possible along with some patchy fog overnight. A front to our north will dissipate as it sags southward and high pressure will quickly build back in. It will not be as warm as last week when we had near record high temperatures. Afternoon highs will be right around 80 degrees and closer to...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy