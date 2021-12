Like more than half of the state, 19 of the 20 coastal counties are experiencing severe drought conditions. These severe drought conditions that cover more than half of the state are after another dry week added to precipitation deficits over the past three to six months and conditions may remain through winter, according to the North Carolina’s Drought Management Advisory Council’s Tuesday update, the most recent advisory. Conditions are based on factors including streamflow, groundwater levels, reservoir levels, soil moisture and fire danger.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO