ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Fruits of Labor provides updates on Communities of Healing initiative

By Skylar Eagle
WVNS
WVNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10TUqq_0dFfPzB800

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Fruits of Labor is teaming up with Workforce West Virginia and a number of other local organizations to combat the opioid crisis in the Mountain State. It’s all part of the Communities of Healing initiative, a program designed to train local businesses on how to work with and hire people in active recovery for addiction.

Tammy Jordan, President of Fruits of Labor, said the initiative started four years ago and has seen two cohorts of local businesses graduate from the program with a new perspective on an issue that impacts thousands in West Virginia.

“It is rare that we do not have neighbors, or friends, or family members that are in our communities that are looking to propel their efforts, their courage to take that daily step of recovery,” Jordan said.

Congresswoman Carol Miller attended the Communities of Healing winter event and voiced her support for the initiative. She told 59News resources for people struggling with addiction is crucial on the path to recovery.

“People going through recovery need those people who are confident enough to reach out to them to give them a second chance or a third chance at getting it right,” Miller said.

The Workforce Development Board provides funding to pay people who are employed going through the recovery program. Robin Morgan, Executive Director for Region One Workforce Development Board, said education plays a large part in the success of what she calls empowered employment.

“The businesses that are a part of this cohort actually go through training, and, not just about people in recovery but about growing their businesses and working with their staff and bringing them, informing them and educating them about what its like to work specifically with people in recovery,” Morgan said.

Fruits of Labor will open new locations in Montgomery and Beckley in 2022. Jordan said applications are open for businesses to join the next round of the program in March.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
The Tribune-Democrat

'Give back to the community': Laborers take coat drive for children into city neighborhoods

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Local laborers took their coat drive mobile Saturday in an effort to help reach area children. The Greater Johnstown-Somerset Central Labor Council collected more 200 coats as well as hats, gloves and scarves to give to children at a distribution event at the Women’s Help Center. But when turnout was low, organizers decided to take donations to some of the areas of the community where children might need coats.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
This Is Reno

First two residents graduate from Hope Springs bridge housing program

Less than a year after opening its doors, Hope Springs is celebrating its first graduations of two residents who’ve completed the program and will move into permanent housing. The two residents, who were both unsheltered before moving into the bridge housing community, were celebrated Tuesday at a private event at the facility.
HOMELESS
edcgov.us

Community Invited to Provide Input on El Dorado County MHSA Annual Update

​COMMUNITY INVITED TO PROVIDE INPUT ON MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ACT. (Placerville, CA) - The El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency, Behavioral Health Division invites the public to provide input on the Fiscal Year 2022-23 Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) Annual Update. Community members can provide input by attending an upcoming community meeting or by submitting an online survey or an email. Currently scheduled meetings will be held virtually via zoom and can be accessed online through the links below or by calling 1-669-900-6833 and entering the Webinar ID and passcode.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KXRM

Indy Give! 2021: Avahah Community Initiative

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 News has once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions. The Avahah Community Initiative was founded in 2018 and works to connect people who are facing food insecurities, due to financial […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
tablemagazine.com

Giving Guide: Heritage Community Initiatives

Through its distinctive combination of transportation, education and nutrition programs, Heritage Community Initiatives is uniquely positioned to enhance the social mobility of individuals and families. From their hometown in Braddock, Pennsylvania, Heritage is privileged to be a cornerstone for those who are under-resourced in forty communities throughout Eastern Allegheny County.
BRADDOCK, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Morgan
Daily Northwestern

Administrators update community on social justice initiatives, add Juneteenth as paid holiday

Senior administrators provided updates to the University’s 10 racial and social justice initiatives in a Tuesday universitywide email. Starting in 2022, NU will celebrate Juneteenth as a paid University holiday. The email also highlighted the reopening of The Black House, which officially took place on Oct. 15. Throughout the two-year renovation, those overseeing the project focused on “celebrating Black culture and intellectual traditions as well as improved accessibility,” the email read.
Record-Herald

FCPH provides vaccination update

As of Monday, Dec. 6, 12,477 individuals in Fayette County have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 11,594 have completed vaccination. Additional doses have been given to 3,457 individuals. Vaccination started: Fayette County – 46% Ohio – 62%. Vaccination completed: Fayette County – 43% Ohio – 57%
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WVNS

West Virginia Navigator holds two free sign-up events for ACA health insurance

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– It’s time for open enrollment with the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance. The enrollment period is ongoing through Wednesday, December 15, 2021. However, President Biden extended the date to Saturday, January 15, 2022, to give all citizens have a chance to apply. According to WV Navigator worker, Jeremy Smith, anyone who is […]
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Rainelle#Fruits Of Labor#Workforce West Virginia
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s Universities Take Steps To Address Nursing Shortage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nurses are widely considered the backbone of the U.S. healthcare system, but the COVID-19 pandemic has left them burnt out, creating a mixture of understaffing and difficult work conditions. As hospitals in Maryland and throughout the country navigate the challenges presented by what doctors and nurses are calling a “burnout crisis,” healthcare professionals say it’s vital to come up with solutions to the growing need for a qualified workforce. “The pandemic really threw everything in for a loop,” said Dr. Katelyn Barley, assistant professor of nursing for Notre Dame of Maryland University. “And really, there are a lot of...
MARYLAND STATE
mcccagora.com

Makerspace provides community resources

The MCCC Makerspace is like a mad scientist’s laboratory, said Makerspace coordinator Michael. “It’s really cool to be able to have an idea for something to make or need to fix something, and all of the necessary tools and equipment are right here,” Reaume said. A makerspace is a place...
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

Labor reaches out to religious communities with faith and climate summit

Labor will extend an olive branch to religious communities through a faith and climate summit on Thursday, Kristina Keneally has revealed. The ALP’s deputy leader in the Senate announced the outreach effort in a webinar with the Christian lobby group FamilyVoice on Monday evening, in which she also expressed support for every school to require all staff to “live out and profess” its values.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
WNEM

Oxford businesses pushing through pain to help community heal

In the wake of Tuesday's shooting the community is coming together in many ways to support parents, students, teachers, and anyone who is reeling from the tragedy. “Doesn’t just hit close to home it is home,” said Kristin Grifka. Oxford native Grifka was in denial when she heard about Tuesday's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Austin Daily Herald

Discover Austin offers initiative to draw people to the community

An incentive through Discover Austin is a new effort to bring people into the community. Through the Austin, MN Stay & Play Incentive, people will be able to save money by booking meetings or events within the community of Austin and carries with it the hope that people will explore everything it has to offer.
AUSTIN, MN
Fountain Hills Times

GOP to celebrate Christmas

Fountain Hills Republican Club members will be back at the Community Center for their next meeting Saturday, Dec. 11. The meeting will be held a week earlier than usual due to Christmas activities at the center. A Christmas potluck will be featured. Attendees are asked to contact Susan Sirls at susansirls514@gmail.com to let her know what dish they plan to prepare.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
WVNS

WVNS

1K+
Followers
732
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy