For the second time this season, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has landed on injured reserve. Now, he will miss the remainder of the 2021 NFL season. The Panthers announced the decision Monday afternoon. McCaffrey suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's 33-10 loss against the Miami Dolphins that dropped Carolina to 5-7. He appeared to tweak his left ankle during a rush in the second quarter and then was kept on the sidelines for most of the rest of the half. He tried to loosen up the ankle after intermission but could not return. McCaffrey finished with 35 yards on 10 carries and left the stadium in a walking boot, according to multiple reports.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO