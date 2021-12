My Hero Academia has finally revealed the identity of the purported traitor that has been hiding out in U.A. Academy through the series thus far, but with as careful as All For One is the bigger question is whether or not there's only one traitor hiding out in the school. Could there be more? As the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series continues speeding towards its end, the heroes and villains are getting ready for what is likely going to be the final war breaking out in the series as a whole.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO