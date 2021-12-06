Tyler City Council will hold last redistricting meeting on Dec. 8

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday Dec. 8 at 9 a.m., the Tyler City Council will be conducting the final public hearing to receive input for options regarding redistricting of single-member districts based on 2020 Census data before voting to adopt the plan.

Members of the public that wish to voice their opinion on any agenda item may only do so in person. Public Participation Forms will be located outside the council chambers’ main entrance.

If you would like to view the Tyler City Council’s full agenda, click here . The council holds meetings every second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 9 a.m. in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 212 S. Bonner Ave.

For those members of the public who still wish to attend city council meetings virtually, the city will continue to live stream each council meeting on Channel 3 and on Facebook to be watched live or on-demand.

For more information, you can call (903) 531-1100.

