ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Cinematographer Ari Wegner on the Neon Intimacy of ‘Zola’ and Sun-Drenched Dread of ‘The Power of the Dog’

By Tomris Laffly
IndieWire
IndieWire
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24uFZ8_0dFfPBUA00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gzfzy_0dFfPBUA00

Cinematographer Ari Wegner won’t consider taking on a project unless she falls in love with the script first.

Indeed, a screenplay that knows exactly what’s it’s trying to achieve is the throughline in the Australian DP’s diverse body of work, an impressive oeuvre that spans the buttery textures of William Oldroyd’s “Lady Macbeth,” the Giallo-soaked tint of Peter Strickland’s “In Fabric,” the fiery vistas of Justin Kurzel’s “True History of the Kelly Gang” and the frenzied vibrancy of Janicza Bravo’s “Zola.”

“I need to have a gut reaction to the script,” Wegner tells IndieWire in a recent interview. Wegner, who wrapped Sebastián Lelio’s new film “The Wonder” earlier this year, is deservedly in the ongoing awards conversation with Jane Campion ’s lyrical epic “ The Power of the Dog .” “It’s such a commitment to do a feature film. If I’m not really excited about it, then it’s not even a choice.”

Wegner started tapping into her instincts as a visual storyteller at a young age amid a creative family of artists, discovering her passion for writing and photography in high school. When she realized that her two loves could merge in cinematography , going to film school — namely, Victorian College of the Arts School of Film and Television — was the natural next step. “I thought I wanted to be a director,” Wegner says. “But once I started shooting other people’s films, I knew straightaway this would be an amazing life.” So she followed that gut feeling, tackling everything from shorts and commercials to music videos and TV shows, until she earned enough cache to be a little more selective. “When a project comes along that has a really interesting script and director, that’s irresistible.”

One of those irresistible projects Wegner refers to is the vivacious “Zola,” released this year after debuting at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Shot on 16mm, a format that Wegner always had a soft spot for, the film is based on an infamous Twitter thread about a 48-hour journey that involves a Detroit waitress, an unorthodox road-trip to Florida with a stripper, and plenty of promiscuous mischief.

Wegner cherishes that experience, drawing specific attention to one of her favorite scenes in the movie: a music video–like sequence that was unconventionally captured on a GoPro. “It’s when they are singing Hannah Montana,” she says. “We wanted [the scene] to feel alive and it was an exciting idea. Giving [my] camera to an actor and saying, ‘You guys do it!’ was terrifying, but then so completely in the spirit of that film.”

A chance meeting with Campion on a commercial set years ago eventually led Wegner to “The Power of the Dog,” perhaps the most significant project of her career. The two hit it off, but went their separate ways while Campion worked on her TV series “Top of the Lake.” Then Wegner received a call from the writer-director while Campion was in the midst of adapting Thomas Savage’s 1967 book, the 1920s-set story of browbeating rancher Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) and the daunting mind games he plays on his brother George’s (Jesse Plemons) new wife Rose (Kirsten Dunst) and her reserved son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). “When Jane Campion calls you and says she wants to make a film with you, the rest of the world kind of disappears,” Wegner says. “Of course, I found the book that afternoon and read it straight away. I was gripped by it.”

The duo proved to be the right match, especially when Campion asserted that she wanted her cinematographer to be involved in every aspect of planning, starting with the location scout. That requirement suited Wegner’s impulses as a storyteller in her own right. In that spirit, she spent a whole year with Campion just to prep. “The main thing we got to do that year was become really good friends,” Wegner says. “Jane is a holistic person. She knew that she wanted a strong ally in her DP, a rock-solid sidekick [as well as] someone who was obviously going to do the job, make an amazing-looking film.”

Naturally, Campion and Wegner accomplished a lot more than becoming close friends during that year, dissecting the specifics of the script to reveal the narrative role and emotional tone of each scene inside and out, a committed process that allowed them to rapidly recover whenever they felt lost or offtrack. They also evaluated and embraced the environment of the New Zealand location that was going to stand in for the story’s Montana milieu. “We’re both a little like teacher’s pets from way back. So we obsessed with the preparation,” Wegner says. “The environment out there is wild. It’s so devastatingly beautiful, but the wind is insane and the sun is intense. New Zealand is like the brightest place. Your brain glitches with the environment. If you only just start thinking about how to capture [it] the first time you get there, you’re definitely going to leave behind beautiful things.”

The first location task was to find the mountain range that was iconic, even sacred to Phil, somewhere suitable to erect the Burbank ranch that would also have sufficient sunlight properties to produce long shadows. Once they settled on a general area, Wegner and Campion mapped out the interiors, piecing together the choreography of the story. Believably selling the full-scale impression of the Burbank ranch was one of the toughest challenges Wegner faced, a difficulty Campion addressed by proposing a big cattle drive sequence in the beginning, which Wegner considers to be one of her most fulfilling accomplishments. “There are always [individual] shots that stand out, but I love when a full sequence, a series of shots, works. I’m really proud of the cattle drive story from when [Phil and George] say goodnight on the first night, to when they start talking again up on the plateau. [The sequence] travels in time and distance. It feels natural and flowing, it [gives] a lot of information in a short time. [After that], you [didn’t] need to constantly remind people that [they’re] on a ranch. I’m really satisfied with the result.”

Wegner admits that visual effects (about 150 VFX shots) and other techniques came in handy to augment the movie’s overarching ocular credibility. In addition to creating an imprint of a dog figure on the side of the mountain range—a recurring motif in the movie—VFX was crucial to expand the small number of cattle that they had. For certain window scenes elsewhere, they took photos of the location and printed massive billboard-like backdrops to create an old-school, in-camera optical illusion. “It looks completely plausible [because] Jane Campion’s got an incredible aesthetic eye, and flawless, impeccable taste. [So] you believe it. And the camera believes it.”

Throughout, Wegner worked towards establishing a rich dialogue between her camera and the actors, organically reacting to their emotions and accentuating their physical isolation through a play between foreground and background. One example is when a forlorn Rose sits alone at the table during a high-profile dinner party, an image juxtaposed against the mingling guests behind her. “We really planned that up very specifically, the blocking in relation to the camera,” Wegner recalls. “We had a floorplan, so we spent a lot of time [figuring it out in theory] even before the set was built. Jane is really good at capturing the essence of a scene in one shot. Like [when] Peter goes into the barn with Phil for the first time and Rose’s in the foreground, Peter in the middle ground, and then further away is Phil with the barn. Then the barn door getting closed on her face. I would [actually] argue that even before Rose arrives at the ranch, all the landscape shots set up a sense of isolation.” To engage with the story’s claustrophobic aspects, she interpreted the narrative like a monster movie of sorts, considering the genre’s common tropes. “[Perhaps] you’d call that a monster film, a horror film but we always wanted you to sense where Phil is. Or whether Rose is feeling safe or unsafe compared to where he is. And that got its way into the photography somehow.”

The opposite of that feeling of confinement was a liberating sense of intimacy that Wegner captured on a handheld camera, especially during Phil’s vulnerably unguarded moments. “In the sacred place, in the willows, or even the first night when George brings Rose home and he’s sitting on his bed by himself playing his banjo. That’s the real Phil, not the public Phil. There is something special about being incredibly close to someone who’s having big emotions, like the first time you see a friend cry. And whenever you go through that with someone, you are always going to be closer to them than someone you haven’t seen cry. [Filming him] in [his] sacred place was really a special day: just me, Jane, and [minimal] crew hidden in another little area. We just had one lens. It felt like an old film school experience. [Benedict] put his trust in both of us to capture what he’s doing, which is the trust that Jane builds.”

“She brings out the best in people,” Wegner continues about Campion. “The honesty in the way that she could happily say, ‘I don’t know yet’ is empowering. To have someone at the top say that [allows] you to say it [too]: ‘I need to do some more work before I can give you an answer.’ And working with someone who’s so excited about learning is super inspiring to me. You can be excited about learning no matter how many films you’ve made.”

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Leonardo DiCaprio Helped Rewrite ‘Don’t Look Up’ Scene 15 Times: ‘Biggest Laugh in the Movie’

The enthusiastic first reactions to Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” ignited Oscar buzz for Leonardo DiCaprio in the Best Actor race. But the A-list star did more than just act in the star-studded Netflix comedy. As McKay recently revealed in a Vanity Fair profile, DiCaprio was his co-writer when it came time to write and re-write one of his character’s most pivotal speeches in the film. The scene features DiCaprio having a breakdown on national television, and it was the actor’s request to add the moment to the movie. As Vanity Fair reports: “Before DiCaprio signed on, he asked McKay if...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Denis Villeneuve Met ‘Star Wars’ Team to Prevent Desert Filming Crossover: ‘Let’s Protect Both of Us’

“Star Wars” is one of Denis Villeneuve’s favorite films, but it turns out that franchise almost got in the way of his “Dune” adaptation. As production designer Patrice Vermette told The Hollywood Reporter, the “Dune” team was scouting locations in Jordan’s Wadi Rum desert when he noticed what “looked like a big tech scout” that was unrelated to Villeneuve’s project. What other studio tentpole had crews in Wadi Rum? “Star Wars,” of course. The desert was already being used for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” As THR reports: “When the [‘Dune’ team’s] chopper was back on the ground, Vermette followed...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Guillermo del Toro Eager to Resurrect ‘Mountains of Madness’ at Netflix: ‘Smaller, Weirder’ Version

“At the Mountains of Madness” has long been Guillermo del Toro’s unmade passion project, and it turns out it’s not dead just yet. During an interview on “The Kingcast” podcast, del Toro revealed that “Mountains” was one of the first projects he presented to Netflix after he signed a multi-year deal with the streamer in 2020. As the filmmaker said, “Take a wild guess which were the first projects I presented, you know? I went through the cupboard and found ‘Monte Cristo’ and ‘Mountains of Madness.’ Those were a couple of the ones I presented first.” Del Toro has long wanted...
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’ Trailer: Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand Retell Shakespeare’s Darkest Moment For Joel Coen

One of the most anticipated films of the year was already seen earlier this year: “The Tragedy of Macbeth” by writer/director Joel Coen (going solo for the first time without Ethan Coen), made its world premiere at the New York Film Festival to much acclaim (read our review). Starring Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Corey Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson, and Harry Melling, the film is a stark, but fierce black and white adaptation of Shakespeare’s famous play about murder, ambition, madness, wrathful cunning, greed and guilt; a cautionary tale about the lust for power.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

From Alice Brooks to Ari Wegner: 10 female cinematographers who could find recognition this awards season

That’s how long it took for a woman to be nominated for Best Cinematography at the Academy Awards. And since Rachel Morrison’s historic nod in 2018 (for Dee Rees’ Mudbound), no other women have been nominated yet, despite several promising contenders cropping up in the years since (Claire Mathon for Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Natasha Braier for Honey Boy, Anna Franquesca Solano for The Farewell, and Hélène Louvart for Never Rarely Sometimes Always, just to name a few).
MOVIES
farmvilleherald.com

Movie review: The Power of the Dog

“The Power of the Dog,” written and directed by legendary filmmaker Jane Campion, is one of my biggest movie surprises of the year. It breathes new life into the Western genre, in part serving as a criticism on the exaggerated masculinity that we traditionally associate with this category of film. One of the surest signs of a good movie is when you cannot stop thinking about it for days or even weeks after you saw it. Not only have I been unable to stop thinking of this film for the last two weeks, but I cannot help but to talk about it with anyone else who has seen it. This is a film that zigs when you think it is going to zag, never going in the direction you expect, which truly is refreshing.
FARMVILLE, VA
IndieWire

NYFCC Winners 2021: ‘Drive My Car’ Named Best Film, ‘Power of the Dog’ Dominates

Per tradition, the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) is the first major critics group in the country to announce their picks for the best films and performances of 2021. Today’s NYFCC announcement marks the third big awards season stop of the post-Thanksgiving week. The Gotham Awards were first out of the gate, giving the Best Film prize to Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” while the National Board of Review went with “Licorice Pizza” for Best Picture and Paul Thomas Anderson for Best Director. Founded in 1935, the NYFCC is made up of critics from daily and weekly newspapers, magazines,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Justin Kurzel
Person
Sebastián Lelio
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
shepherdexpress.com

Nuanced Comic Intimacy with the Boulevard

Boulevard Theatre presented a pleasant comedy the weekend after Thanksgiving. Directed by Boulevard’s Mark Bucher, playwright Daniel MacIvor’s The Best Brothers took stages at Sugar Maple Tavern and ComedySportz for a couple of shows the day after Black Friday. There’s touching immediacy in a staged reading of MacIver’s clever, little emotional comedy about a couple of brothers dealing with the death of their mother.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IndieWire

Guillermo del Toro Reveals Black-and-White ‘Nightmare Alley’ Cut: ‘Looks Exactly’ Like 1940s Film

Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” channels Hollywood’s classic noir period of the 1940s and 1950s, only there’s one glaring difference: Del Toro’s film is in color. Gone are the high-contrast black-and-white visuals and instead are vivid greens and sumptuous golds. Speaking to IndieWire’s Eric Kohn this week as part of the Awards Spotlight video series, del Toro explained that even though his “Nightmare Alley” is not in black-and-white, he still filmed the noir as if it were. Del Toro even revealed a black-and-white cut of “Nightmare Alley” exists that he “hopes can be seen.” “I was production assistant in a movie...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jordan Peele Wraps Filming ‘Nope’ with Hoyte van Hoytema, Duo Shot with 65mm Film for IMAX

Jordan Peele recently wrapped principal photography on “Nope,” his third solo directorial feature following Oscar winner “Get Out” and “Us.” Variety confirmed the end of filming along with the news that Hoyte van Hoytema served as Peele’s cinematographer. The outlet adds that “Nope” was shot on Kodak film, including 65mm film in IMAX format. Plot details about “Nope” are under wraps, but that it will be Peele’s first outing filmed for IMAX suggests he will be working on his largest scale yet. Universal has “Nope” on the release calendar for July 22, 2022. Hoytema has become Christoper Nolan’s go-to cinematographer in...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Says ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Team ‘Barely Rehearsed, If at All’ While Filming

One of the most shocking parts of the official trailer for “The Matrix Resurrections” is how bright and colorful Lana Wachowski’s sequel looks. Gone is the cold and monotone atmosphere of the original trilogy and in its place is a vibrancy the franchise never had before. “The Matrix” feels different in its fourth outing, and change appears to have been an essential component of the entire production. In a new cover story for Entertainment Weekly, Keanu Reeves reflected on how different of a director Wachowski was on “Resurrections” compared to the first three movies. As EW reports: “Reeves remembers that on...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Physical Intimacy#Australian
wcbe.org

The Power of the Dog

An outstanding director and cast are every bit as good if not better than those of Brokeback Mountain. “Bronco Henry told me that a man was made by patience in the odds against him.” Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) It’s 1925 in the wilds of Montana, and Phil Burbank patiently raises...
MOVIES
IndieWire

With Good-Hearted ‘Back to the Outback,’ Netflix Continues to Compete Mightily in the Animated Arena

As kids, we are taught to never judge a book by its cover, but what about judging a crustacean by its shell? Jumping on the bandwagon of kids’ adventure films, Netflix’s animated romp “Back to the Outback” packs a lot of jokes into its warm and fuzzy message, though its characters are more scaly than cuddly. The film is the latest entry in Netflix’s growing slate of animated, kid-centric fare, clearly designed to compete with animation giants Pixar, Disney, and Dreamworks. And the streaming giant isn’t making a crazy bet, as its hopes to capitalize on the lucrative sphere (as it has...
TV SHOWS
Vox

Machismo is terror in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog

Some movies announce their intentions from the start, and some sneak up on you. The Power of the Dog is the latter. Its rough-hewn, side-glancing characters are full of secrets and unspoken intentions, thinking thoughts it didn’t even occur to you to imagine are in their heads. It’s a gothic thriller wrapped in a Western. It’s outstanding.
MOVIES
fox32chicago.com

Benedict Cumberbatch talks "Power of the Dog," now on Netflix

CHICAGO - A new western film is earning some major Oscar buzz for actor Benedict Cumberbatch, and FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton had the chance to talk with him about it. In "Power of the Dog," Cumberbatch plays a cruel and unforgiving cowboy, who is overly mean to his...
CHICAGO, IL
IndieWire

IndieWire

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy