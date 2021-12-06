LISTEN: WFAN Baseball Insiders discuss the six new Baseball Hall of Famers

Former Dodgers slugger Gil Hodges, who won championships as a player in Brooklyn (1955) and Los Angeles (1959) and managed the New York Mets to the 1969 World Series title, was one of four players elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on the Golden Days Era ballot on Sunday. Hodges, who died in 1972, will be inducted posthumously in Cooperstown, N.Y., next July 24, along with pitcher Jim Kaat and outfielders Minnie Minoso and Tony Oliva.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO