ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

LISTEN: WFAN Baseball Insiders discuss the six new Baseball Hall of Famers

By Ed Coleman, Sweeny Murti
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kS5fh_0dFfP0rQ00

Ed Coleman and Sweeny Murti discuss the six newest members elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on the latest WFAN Baseball Insiders podcast.

Follow Sweeny Murti on Twitter: @YankeesWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
kcur.org

Kansas City baseball legend Buck O’Neil finally inducted into the Hall of Fame

Buck O'Neil has finally been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. In 2006, O’Neil was not among the 17 people from the Negro Leagues elected to the Hall of Fame, and he passed away later in the year. 15 years afterwards, the omission was corrected by the Early Baseball Era Committee. O’Neil received 13 votes from the 16-member panel.
MLB
Wbaltv.com

Negro League baseball players earn spots in the National Baseball Hall of Fame

Negro League baseball players Buck O'Neil and Bud Fowler were elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. They were two of seven Negro League and pre-Negro League players who were being considered Sunday for induction into the Hall of Fame. O'Neil and Fowler join four other candidates — Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva — as part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfan Baseball Insiders#Baseball Hall Of Famers#The Baseball Hall Of Fame#Social Media
Quad Cities Onlines

Ballots for the Baseball Hall of Fame are filled with Chicago ties

Pioneers, an American League MVP and a consistent winner on the mound are among those with ties to Chicago teams on the Golden Days and Early Baseball Era ballots for the Baseball Hall of Fame. Former White Sox greats Dick Allen, Minnie Miñoso and Billy Pierce are among the 10...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers great Gil Hodges finally voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Dodgers slugger Gil Hodges, who won championships as a player in Brooklyn (1955) and Los Angeles (1959) and managed the New York Mets to the 1969 World Series title, was one of four players elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on the Golden Days Era ballot on Sunday. Hodges, who died in 1972, will be inducted posthumously in Cooperstown, N.Y., next July 24, along with pitcher Jim Kaat and outfielders Minnie Minoso and Tony Oliva.
MLB
kshb.com

John Donaldson not elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — John Donaldson was not elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday night. Candidates for the hall of fame needed to receive 75% of the ballots cast by the Early Baseball Era Committee, which Donaldson did not receive with only eight votes. The 16-member committee...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Syracuse.com

Who is on the Baseball Hall of Fame’s Golden Days, Early Baseball Era committees?

Cooperstown, N.Y. — Hall of Famers Rod Carew, Fergie Jenkins, Mike Schmidt and Ozzie Smith are among the 16 voters on the Hall of Fame’s Golden Days Era Committee. Former Commissioner Bud Selig, former Atlanta general manger John Schuerholz and retired manager Joe Torre — all three also in the Hall — are also among the voters scheduled to meet Sunday in Orlando, Florida, to consider candidates whose primary contributions were from 1950-69.
MLB
hope.edu

Baseball's Jim Kaat to be Inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Hope College pitcher Jim Kaat will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., this summer. Kaat, who earned All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association honors in 1957, went on to pitch in Major League Baseball for 25 seasons and win 283 games. Kaat was drafted by...
MLB
INFORUM

Maris again not chosen for Baseball Hall of Fame

The WDAY Sports Minute is brought to you by The Clinic: Family Health and Sports Chiropractic . What appeared to be Roger Maris' last best chance to get into the National Baseball Hall of Fame was instead a major disappointment. Fargo's favorite athlete, who set the single-season record with 61...
MLB
hot96.com

Princeton Native to National Baseball Hall of Fame

Princeton native and Petersburg High School graduate Gil Hodges is among a class of six players voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The announcement was made on Sunday. Hodges’ entrance to the hall of fame was through the Golden Days Era committee whose candidates made their mark on...
BASEBALL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy