LISTEN: WFAN Baseball Insiders discuss the six new Baseball Hall of Famers

kcur.org
Kansas City baseball legend Buck O’Neil finally inducted into the Hall of Fame
Buck O'Neil has finally been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. In 2006, O’Neil was not among the 17 people from the Negro Leagues elected to the Hall of Fame, and he passed away later in the year. 15 years afterwards, the omission was corrected by the Early Baseball Era Committee. O’Neil received 13 votes from the 16-member panel.
Wbaltv.com
Negro League baseball players earn spots in the National Baseball Hall of Fame
Negro League baseball players Buck O'Neil and Bud Fowler were elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. They were two of seven Negro League and pre-Negro League players who were being considered Sunday for induction into the Hall of Fame. O'Neil and Fowler join four other candidates — Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva — as part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Who were the first December "winners" placed on the Carton & Roberts Blame Pole?
We have an MLB lockout raging, a Knicks team regressing, and a lot of angry callers - so let’s see who Evan (see No. 1), Craig (see No. 2), and some of the WFAN listeners put on the Carton & Roberts Blame Pole!
Quad Cities Onlines
Ballots for the Baseball Hall of Fame are filled with Chicago ties
Pioneers, an American League MVP and a consistent winner on the mound are among those with ties to Chicago teams on the Golden Days and Early Baseball Era ballots for the Baseball Hall of Fame. Former White Sox greats Dick Allen, Minnie Miñoso and Billy Pierce are among the 10...
dailydodgers.com
Dodgers great Gil Hodges finally voted into Baseball Hall of Fame
Former Dodgers slugger Gil Hodges, who won championships as a player in Brooklyn (1955) and Los Angeles (1959) and managed the New York Mets to the 1969 World Series title, was one of four players elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on the Golden Days Era ballot on Sunday. Hodges, who died in 1972, will be inducted posthumously in Cooperstown, N.Y., next July 24, along with pitcher Jim Kaat and outfielders Minnie Minoso and Tony Oliva.
kshb.com
John Donaldson not elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — John Donaldson was not elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday night. Candidates for the hall of fame needed to receive 75% of the ballots cast by the Early Baseball Era Committee, which Donaldson did not receive with only eight votes. The 16-member committee...
Longview News-Journal
Ten Hochman: Wait, Jim Kaat is now a Baseball Hall of Famer and Dick Allen isn’t?
In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman discusses former Cardinals Jim Kaat (who just got in the Hall of Fame) and Dick Allen (who didn’t get in the Hall of Fame but should’ve). And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card out of the hat.
Who is on the Baseball Hall of Fame’s Golden Days, Early Baseball Era committees?
Cooperstown, N.Y. — Hall of Famers Rod Carew, Fergie Jenkins, Mike Schmidt and Ozzie Smith are among the 16 voters on the Hall of Fame’s Golden Days Era Committee. Former Commissioner Bud Selig, former Atlanta general manger John Schuerholz and retired manager Joe Torre — all three also in the Hall — are also among the voters scheduled to meet Sunday in Orlando, Florida, to consider candidates whose primary contributions were from 1950-69.
Minnie Miñoso Elected Into the Baseball Hall of Fame
Minnie Miñoso was a two-time All-Star in the Negro Leagues before becoming the first Black player for the Chicago White Sox in 1951.
Washington Post
Negro Leagues ambassador Buck O’Neil among six voted into baseball Hall of Fame
Buck O’Neil, a legend of the Negro Leagues who later played a major role in bringing continued attention to the biggest names of the segregated era, was among a group of six voted Sunday into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The other five included another noted player who came...
hope.edu
Baseball's Jim Kaat to be Inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame
Former Hope College pitcher Jim Kaat will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., this summer. Kaat, who earned All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association honors in 1957, went on to pitch in Major League Baseball for 25 seasons and win 283 games. Kaat was drafted by...
wvli927.com
Opinion: Buck O’Neil is finally a Hall of Famer. That it took so long is another stain on baseball.
Baseball righted an egregious wrong Sunday by voting Buck O’Neil into the Hall of Fame. But it should have happened while he was still alive.
INFORUM
Maris again not chosen for Baseball Hall of Fame
The WDAY Sports Minute is brought to you by The Clinic: Family Health and Sports Chiropractic . What appeared to be Roger Maris' last best chance to get into the National Baseball Hall of Fame was instead a major disappointment. Fargo's favorite athlete, who set the single-season record with 61...
hot96.com
Princeton Native to National Baseball Hall of Fame
Princeton native and Petersburg High School graduate Gil Hodges is among a class of six players voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The announcement was made on Sunday. Hodges’ entrance to the hall of fame was through the Golden Days Era committee whose candidates made their mark on...
Tiki & Tierney join Carton & Roberts to discuss moving to WFAN in January
News broke Thursday that Tiki & Tierney will be moving to WFAN in January to fill the midday slot, and Tiki Barber and BT joined Carton & Roberts Thursday evening to discuss the move.
Last line of the Gil Hodges story is written: Indiana native is a baseball Hall of Famer
Tim Nonte wrote one word on his Facebook page: “Finally.” Don Mattingly texted a simple message back to a reporter: “It’s about time.” They were referring to Southwestern Indiana native...
CBS Sports
Baseball Hall of Fame: Buck O'Neil, Minnie Miñoso and Gil Hodges among six voted in by eras committees
The National Baseball Hall of Fame will induct at least six new members in 2022. Sunday evening the Hall of Fame's Early Baseball Era Committee announced Negro League legends Bud Fowler and Buck O'Neil have been voted into Cooperstown. Also voted in were Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso, and Tony Oliva by the Golden Days Era Committee.
