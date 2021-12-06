Say goodbye to the Saintsations; New name for Saints dancers, cheerleaders

After finalizing their roster for 2022, Cloud9 still had a few more changes planned for their coaching staff. On Tuesday November 30, cloud9 announced they will be moving on from Mithy and Reignover as coaches for the LCS team. C9 also announced the departure of coach Westrice from the Academy team.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A Twitter post on Monday afternoon confirmed the news — the Saintsations are no more. In a post from the New Orleans Saints, “We asked Saints nation to tell us what we should call our new entertainment team, which includes the region’s best dancers, cheerleaders, and stunters!”
The Alexandria dance program has a good nucleus of returners to build around with a mix of newcomers as the Cardinals try to keep progressing in an always-tough Central Lakes Conference and then at the Section 4AA meet. Heidi Carstensen, Aleah Dokter, Isabell Mohr and Greta Zenner are four seniors...
METAIRIE, La. - After five straight losses, the New Orleans Saints are on the outside looking in for the playoff picture — but FiveThirtyEight hasn't dashed all hopes of the Saints somehow making the postseason. As of Monday morning, the Saints (5-7) have a 14% shot at making the playoffs,...
METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints were off Sunday after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night in the Caesars Superdome. These extra few days off are much-needed for a team that played three games in 12 days. It’s back to the drawing board as they try to end their five-game losing streak when they travel to play the New York Jets next Sunday.
METAIRIE, La. - New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan been placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, according to Monday's transactions list. Jordan was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he tested positive for coronavirus, a source told the Times-Picayune on Monday afternoon. The NFL is not mandated to reveal why players are placed on the list.
METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints named Cam Jordan their Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Tuesday, recognizing the All-Pro defensive end for his work in the New Orleans community. All 32 NFL clubs annually select a nominee who represents excellence both on the field and off with...
The Green Bay Packers placed reserve quarterback Jordan Love on the reserve/COVID-19 list, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday. Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
While assigned to the NCIS Los Angeles Field Office as the assistant agent in charge, I received a call from NCIS HQ, in early 2003, asking me to go see a producer named Donald P. Bellisario who wanted to do a show about us. I nervously asked HQ what I was supposed to do when we met, and they said make sure of two things: Get our name right, and we are never the bad guys. Seemed like a pretty simple mission, so off I went.
METAIRIE, La. - The Saints star running back is finally ready to return to the playing field after a four-game absence. Kamara is expected to practice Wednesday for only the fifth time since spraining his knee against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. Assuming all goes well, he’ll be back in the lineup for the Saints against the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Crews were seen outside the soon-to-be Crypto.com Arena on Monday morning, removing the iconic Staples Center lettering, logos and signage. NBC 7's L.A. sister station's chopper captured the iconic red letters being taken down and hauled away on a truck. The new name and logos are part of a 20-year...
Nebraska on Sunday afternoon landed a verbal commitment from three-star prospect Brodie Tagaloa, a tight end and defensive end from San Francisco. Here are three observations following the news. 1. The situation developed quickly, but Husker defensive line coach Tony Tuioti has known about Tagaloa for a long time.
To promote his latest album Certified Lover Boy, Toronto native Drake started shaving a heart into his hairline last year. The unique look would go on to become his signature hairstyle for the last several months. He kicked off a trend of people shaving hearts into their hair, but he's officially looking toward the future, deciding how he's going to shape the culture next.
GREEN BAY — Jordan Love has spent the better part of the last month doing his best Aaron Rodgers impression during practice, running the Green Bay Packers first-team offense with Rodgers trying to speed the healing of his fractured pinkie toe by not taking snaps in practice. But if Rodgers’...
NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD) – Saints fans, say goodbye to the Saintsations. On Monday, the New Orleans Saints announced that the iconic dance and cheer team changes its name. With the help from fans, the formerly known Saintsations are now the Saints Cheer Krewe. Meet the Saints Cheer Krewe!. Watch...
The time has come for Bringing Up Bates star Erin Paine to say goodbye. Gil and Kelly Bates‘ daughter is closing one chapter and moving forward on her journey. She shared the news with her many Instagram followers, revealing what she has planned for her family going forward. Read on to get the full scoop.
