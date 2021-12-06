Kuna Firefighters set up a GoFundMe for community food bank and pantry

Real Christmas Trees are in short supply but the Meridian Optimist Club did receive their shipment, but not as many as they have in the past. The funds that are raised from the sale of these trees give back to the community many times over in several programs that support youth and youth activities through out the year. The lot opens this Saturday, November 27 at Noon then sales will be done Monday through Friday from 5 pm to 7 pm, on Saturday's from 9 am to 7 pm and Sunday's from 10 am until 6 pm. They do expect to sell out early. You can also save $5 on your tree purchase by bringing 2 or more non perishable food items for the Meridian Food Bank.

MERIDIAN, ID ・ 12 DAYS AGO