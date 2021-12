RALEIGH, N.C. — Want to teach a child how to truly forgive someone else? Help them understand the other person’s perspective, according to a new study. Scientists from North Carolina State University report helping a child mentally put themselves in another person’s shoes for a moment may help them better understand how to forgive other people. Additionally, teaching a child how to make a sincere apology may also help youngsters receive forgiveness from others more easily.

