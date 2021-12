8:30 P.M. – THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2. It's okay to say it: Tuesday sucked. The 6-0 shutout loss in Nashville against the Predators on Tuesday night wasn't just Columbus' worse loss of the season, no. It was their worst loss in literal years. The last time Columbus lost by six goals was an 8-2 loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October of 2018. It was a March loss in 2016 before that. In fact, Tuesday's embarrassment was the Blue Jackets' worst since a 7-0 drubbing at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers more than eight years ago, in November of 2013.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO