Zach Wilson will make his return to the starting lineup in Week 12 after missing the past four games with a knee injury, according to The Athletics’ Connor Hughes. Wilson got healthy just in time, as Joe Flacco and Mike White landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Both will miss Week 12. White tested positive for the virus, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, while Flacco was added as a close contact. Flacco said last week that he wasn’t vaccinated.

14 DAYS AGO