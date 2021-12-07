ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis is one of America's most sinful cities, Wallet Hub says

By Dan Greenwald, Digital Content Producer
KMOV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - For the second year in a row, St. Louis comes in as one of the most sinful...

www.kmov.com

Comments / 15

Lonnie Allen
1d ago

Down to 1860 population numbers. Hundreds of thousands of White citizens has moved out / fleeing the murder capital of America. St Louis the 13th most dangerous city in world rankings. To many dangerous concrete jungles in St Louis. To many murderous native predators. A very violent racist murderous dangerous city. Glad I survived.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden: Sending US troops to Ukraine 'not on the table'

President Biden on Wednesday said the United States is not considering sending troops to Ukraine amid rising fears about the possibility of a Russian military invasion. “That is not on the table,” Biden told reporters at the White House before departing for a trip to Kansas City, Mo. “We...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
The Hill

GOP working to lock down votes on McConnell debt deal

Senate Republicans on Wednesday are working to lock down votes within their conference to pave the way for bypassing the filibuster on a debt ceiling vote. As part of the agreement, the Senate will take an initial vote Thursday on a bill that prevents Medicare cuts and greenlights a one-time exemption from the filibuster for a subsequent debt ceiling bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Las Vegas#Wallet Hub
CNN

Boris Johnson's aides joked about Christmas party in Downing Street while London was in lockdown

London (CNN) — Boris Johnson has faced many scandals in his more than two years as UK Prime Minister. But the latest one is the gravest yet. For the past week, the British Prime Minister has been buffeted by multiple claims that social events were held inside 10 Downing Street in the runup to Christmas 2020, when the country was under coronavirus regulations that outlawed such activities.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy