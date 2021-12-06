Packers quarterback Jordan Love placed on reserve/COVID 19 list

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
Aaron Rodgers’ return to Green Bay was a happy one on Sunday. The Packers shut out the Seahawks, 17-0, at Lambeau Field on a snowy Sunday afternoon in Green Bay. This was Rodgers’ first game back since getting ruled out for a positive COVID-19 test. Following the game, Rodgers received...
The Green Bay Packers cap situation doesn’t look ideal for next season, but it has nothing to do with Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has a potential opt-out after 2022, so it’s quite possible the Packers shop him if he’s still not happy in Green Bay. However, it’s Rodgers’ teammate that could cost the Packers a pretty penny, and they don’t have much of an option but to pay him.
On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With his status for Week 14 up in the air, the front office has made a pair of moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Packers have officially elevated Kurk Benkert to their active roster. They’ve also...
After a ton of dominant performances were put on display in Week 12, there seems to be a new wave of Super Bowl contenders that have emerged. Now that we’ve reached the home stretch of the 2021-22 NFL season, these last six weeks will determine playoff seeding and decide which teams are forreal and which ones are all hype.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some fans did not get to witness the conclusion of the Green Bay Packers’ 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks. According to the Green Bay Police Department, during Sunday’s game, there were two arrests and ten people were ejected. The ejections were due to multiple misconduct violations.
The Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers this Sunday night on NBC. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. On Monday...
Green Bay Packers quarterback does not believe offensive tackle David Bakhtiari will be ready for Week 14. The Green Bay Packers are returning from their bye week looking to earn their 10th win of the season and climb up the NFC standings. Their opponents are the Chicago Bears, a team they already defeated 24-14 back in Week 6. But will a key player on the offensive side of the ball be ready to make his season debut on Sunday night?
The Green Bay Packers entered the bye week at 9-3 coming off this past Sunday's 36-28 win over the Los Angeles Rams and are hoping the extra rest will help quarterback Aaron Rodgers get his toe right as he tries to avoid having surgery to repair the issue. Green Bay...
Bottom line: This is the most important game left on the schedule for the Bears, who certainly have to run the table in order to keep very slim playoff hopes alive (and even that might not be enough). And it’s an easy pick for our Game of the Week.
GREEN BAY — As long as Aaron Rodgers’ fractured pinkie toe holds up — and the Green Bay Packers quarterback said Tuesday that it’s healing nicely and he’s hopeful he’ll continue to avoid surgery — then the team’s maneuvering at the position will simply be a case of prepare for the worst, hope for the best.
The Green Bay Packers have activated LB Jonathan Garvin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
The Green Bay Packers‘ already stout defense could be getting even stronger. Cornerback Jaire Alexander has returned to practice. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced moments ago that Alexander will participate in individual drills today. It’s the first time he’ll work since he suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had some fun at the expense of jeering Chicago Bears fans during the 24-14 win back on Oct. 17 when he yelled to them "I still own you!" after he rushed for a fourth-quarter touchdown that put the game out of reach. That victory...
