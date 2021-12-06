Parts of Kentucky see some flooding after overnight storm

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate was expected to vote on Wednesday on a Republican measure to up-end Democratic President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private business, a move that appeared to have enough support from Democrats to succeed. The legislation would overturn administration rules ordering businesses...
President Biden on Wednesday said the United States is not considering sending troops to Ukraine amid rising fears about the possibility of a Russian military invasion. “That is not on the table,” Biden told reporters at the White House before departing for a trip to Kansas City, Mo. “We...
The House committee investigating the events around the Jan. 6 riot told an attorney for Mark Meadows that it was moving forward with contempt charges against the former Trump chief of staff due to his not appearing before a second scheduled deposition on Wednesday. In a letter addressed to Meadows’...
Pfizer said Wednesday that a booster of its COVID-19 vaccine may offer important protection against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said that while two doses may not be strong enough to prevent infection, lab tests showed...
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s defense attorney told jurors Wednesday that charges the former “Empire” actor faked an anti-gay, racist attack on himself and lied to police about it rely on the testimony of brothers who are “sophisticated liars” and “the worst type of criminals.”
After an alleged arsonist was accused of setting fire to the All-American Christmas Tree outside Fox News' New York City headquarters early Wednesday, "Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade told "Outnumbered" that everybody should be "unnerved" about rising crime in American cities. BRIAN KILMEADE: And you are right to say...
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday ordered an inquiry and said he was “furious” after a leaked video showed senior members of his staff joking about holding a lockdown-breaching Christmas party. The video has poured fuel on allegations that government officials flouted coronavirus...
BERLIN (AP) — Center-left leader Olaf Scholz on Wednesday became Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor, opening a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure. Scholz’s government takes office with high hopes of modernizing Germany and...
