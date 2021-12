The Kendall County Jail is up to snuff with state standards and requirements according to the Kendall County Sheriff's Office. The jail recently underwent inspection by the Office of Jail and Detention Standards. The organization looked at the facility's policies and procedures, record keeping, management of inmates and their property, medical and dental care, security, use of force, sanitation, equipment, and other jail operations.

KENDALL COUNTY, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO