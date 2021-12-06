ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

New Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled In Region

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xiCEz_0dFfMqqI00

Massachusetts State Police announced that a new sobriety checkpoint is set to be implemented this week.

State troopers will implement the sobriety checkpoint in Worcester County from Saturday, Dec. 11, through Sunday, Dec. 12, according to an announcement from State Police Superintendent Colonel Christopher Mason on Monday, Dec. 6.

Mason said the goal of the checkpoint is to educate motorists about the need to detect and remove drivers who are intoxicated from roadways.

The checkpoint will take place at varied hours and police said "selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 13

kingfish420
1d ago

why don't you people call it what it really is? you look at the people for warrants, and you're looking for violations on the vehicle. has nothing to do with a sobriety check that's just a bonus

Reply(8)
2
Related
Daily Voice

Two Dead In South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

Franklin Township Police were apparently investigating reports of a fatal accident that claimed the lives of two individuals on Dec. 7 in Newfield, after a car struck a pole.The car reportedly crashed into a pole at 2656 Harding Hwy in Gloucester County and killed the driver and a passenger immedia…
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Worcester County, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Worcester County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
Daily Voice

2021 Has Been A Very Deadly Year For NJ Vehicle Crashes

We haven't even finished the busy holiday season, yet 2021 already is the deadliest year for vehicle crashes in recent years, authorities said.There were at least 607 reported crashes in New Jersey this year -- through Tuesday-- resulting in 633 deaths, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's…
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Checkpoint#Sobriety
Daily Voice

One Killed In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash, Police Say

The driver of a motorcycle on Long Island was killed after being involved in a crash with a 2001 Ford Cargo van. The male victim died around 10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8 in Hempstead, said the Nassau County Police.According to detectives, Hempstead Police Department responded to an auto accident at the…
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Search Under Way For Paramus Teen

A search was under way for a 13-year-old girl in Paramus Wednesday morning.Sources tell Daily Voice Gabrielle Chu ran away from home sometime around 10:15 a.m.Authorities believe Gabrielle may be at or near the Paramus Park Mall.She was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a brown sweat shirt and b…
PARAMUS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Central PA Man Wanted For Indecent Exposure: Police

A central Pennsylvania man is wanted by police for indecent exposure. Miguel Angel Madrid, 56, of Steelton, is wanted by Lower Paxton Township police, according to a release by police on Tuesday.A warrant for his arrest was issued on Oct. 25, according to the release. The charge appears to stem fro…
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Crash Victim Was Mother, Respected EMT In Region

A 30-year-old woman who died in a crash in the region is being remembered as a dedicated EMT and mother. Erica Vilaca was killed in the rollover crash in the Sullivan County town of Neversink on Sunday, Dec. 5, New York State Police reported.Earlier report - 30-Year-Old Woman Killed In Rollover Cra…
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

FOUND! Missing Paramus Teen Located Unharmed

UPDATE: The search for a Paramus runaway teen was called off after she returned home unharmed around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, authorities confirmed.Gabrielle Chu was reported missing around 10:15 a.m., launching a search near the Paramus Park Mall.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
172K+
Followers
31K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy