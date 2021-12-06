New Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled In Region

Massachusetts State Police announced that a new sobriety checkpoint is set to be implemented this week.

State troopers will implement the sobriety checkpoint in Worcester County from Saturday, Dec. 11, through Sunday, Dec. 12, according to an announcement from State Police Superintendent Colonel Christopher Mason on Monday, Dec. 6.

Mason said the goal of the checkpoint is to educate motorists about the need to detect and remove drivers who are intoxicated from roadways.

The checkpoint will take place at varied hours and police said "selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety."

