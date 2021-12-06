ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow rises 646 points as markets shake off Omicron fears

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sgW3u_0dFfMmYc00

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. markets surged on Monday as investors shook off concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 646.95 points, or 1.87%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.17% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day up 0.93% after all three indexes closed lower on Friday.

Travel and hospitality stocks helped to lead the rise amid positive sentiment surrounding virus fears as United Airlines, American Airlines, Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean all rose about 8%.

Shares of Wynn resorts also gained 6.01%, while Marriott rose 4.48% and Hilton gained 4.01%. Meanwhile, Expedia stock gained 6.74% and Booking Holdings increased 5.34%

Other stocks that would benefit from economic reopening, such as energy and industrials, also got a boost with Boeing gaining 3.72%, General Electric rising 3.54%, Caterpillar increasing 1.76% and Chevron climbing 1.59%.

The market turnaround came after Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday indicated that infections from the Omicron variant may not be more severe than those caused by other variants.

"Thus far it's too early to really make any definitive statements about it, thus far it does not look like there's a great degree of severity to it, but we've really got to be careful before we make any determinations that it is less severe or really doesn't really cause any severe illness comparable to Delta," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN's State of the Union. "But thus far the signals have been encouraging regarding the severity."

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky also said that while Omicron cases are likely to rise after having been detected in 16 U.S. states, most infections in the country are still caused by the Delta variant.

The Nasdaq lagged behind the other major indexes as component Moderna plummeted 13.49% and tech stocks dropped with Advanced Micro Devices falling 3.44% and Nvidia dropping 2.14%.

Bitcoin fell 0.24% after falling more than 20% on Saturday as part of a sharp selloff in cryptocurrencies over the weekend.

Investors have cited both Omicron fears and concerns about the Federal Reserve's plans to quickly taper its pandemic asset purchases after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week it could be appropriate to "wrap up [its] purchases a few months early."

"For the Fed, the decision to taper more quickly is complicated -- motivated more by inflation than by economic momentum and the labor market. A new wave of infections could certainly slow recovery, but it could also impact prices," Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics wrote in a note, according to Yahoo Finance.

"If the variant results in renewed and widespread restrictions -- as it already has in some countries -- then supply chain disruptions are likely to intensify, putting even more upward pressure on price metrics."

Comments / 6

Related
Shore News Network

World stocks in third day of gains as Omicron fears ease

LONDON (Reuters) – A rebound in market sentiment continued in early European trading on Wednesday, with world shares set for their biggest two-day jump since November last year as investors became less concerned about the Omicron variant. World shares plunged at the end of last month when the discovery...
STOCKS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Stocks wobble near breakeven in early trading on Wall Street

Stocks are wobbling between gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street as gains for energy, health care and other companies are blunted by losses for some of the big technology companies. The S&P 500 was bobbing up and down near the breakeven line in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday. The losses for tech pulled the Nasdaq down 0.3% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was clinging to a gain of just 0.1%. The market is coming off a two-day rally that nearly erased its losses over the previous two weeks. Treasury yields were slightly higher.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Anthony Fauci
investing.com

Dow Jones Futures Rise 100 Pts; Positive Pfizer Vaccine News Helps

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening higher Wednesday, continuing the recent rally after Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) said its booster shot, in conjunction with the previous two doses, can nullify the Omicron variant. At 7:25 AM ET (1225 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 100 points, or 0.3%, S&P 500...
STOCKS
NBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Are Higher Following Rebound This Week

U.S. Treasury yields were inched higher on Wednesday after the market made a comeback from last week's market rout. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 4.5 basis points to 1.525%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 8.8 basis points to 1.883%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
MARKETS
WGAU

Stocks turn choppy on Wall Street after a two-day rally

Stocks turned choppy on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, keeping the market's gains following a two-day rally in check. Stocks turned choppy on Wall Street Wednesday following a two-day rally. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 2:41 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27 points, or...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Chevron#Labor Market#Dow#Nasdaq Composite#Carnival Cruise Line#Royal Caribbean#Marriott#Hilton#Expedia#Booking Holdings#General Electric#Caterpillar#Cnn#State Of The Union#Moderna#Advanced Micro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Markets Insider

Nasdaq soars 3% as US stocks erase nearly all Omicron losses

US stocks soared on Tuesday as fears surrounding the Omicron virus faded. Early data from GlaxoSmithKline shows that its antiviral drug retains activity against the variant. Oil prices surged on Tuesday as investors now see little chance of Omicron disrupting the economic recovery from the pandemic. US stocks surged on...
STOCKS
atlanticcitynews.net

Buyers swarm world's stock markets pushing shares sharply higher

NEW YORK, New York - Technology stocks were all the rage in New York on Tuesday, pushing the broader industrial stocks higher in their wake. Across the globe, stocks roared as markets breathed relief that new Covid variant Omicron is not as severe as initially expected. "A week ago we...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

Southwest Airlines stock rallies after revenue outlook raised, fuel cost estimate cut

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. surged 1.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the air carrier raised its outlook for fourth-quarter revenue and cut its estimate for fuel costs. The company now expects revenue for the current quarter to be down 10% to 15% from the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, compared with previous guidance for a decline of 15% to 25%. Guidance for fuel costs per gallon was lowered $2.15 to $2.25 from $2.25 to $2.35. The company kept its outlook for load factor unchanged at 80% to 85% and for capacity to be down about 8% from 2019. "Leisure travel demand was strong for the Thanksgiving holiday," the company said in an investor presentation. "Based on current trends, leisure bookings continue to come in above expectations for December travel, and managed business revenues are expected to recover to down 55% to down 60% in December versus 2019 levels." The stock, which has bounced 6.3% since closing at a 13-month low on Dec. 1 through Tuesday, has shed 6.1% over the past three months while the U.S. Global Jets ETF has lost 5.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 3.8%.
MARKETS
NBC Philadelphia

Stocks Rally for a Second Day, Nasdaq Jumps 3% as Investors Reassess Omicron Risk

Stocks jumped for a second day, continuing their rebound from a recent rough patch, as investors grew less fearful of the potential economic impact from the new omicron coronavirus variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 569 points, or 1.6%. The S&P 500 added 2.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite...
STOCKS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
225K+
Followers
45K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy