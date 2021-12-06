Container signing added to the Publish Docker Container workflow for GitHub Actions

Containers are everywhere, but how many people actually know how containers work? We will demystify containers by creating one from scratch and running it by hand with no convenient tools like Docker. Each container has its own view on the operating system, its own filesystem, and access to an individual subset of resources (such as memory and CPU) It is recommended to run only trusted code. If you need to run potentially unsafe and malicious code, virtual machines should be used instead. In this text, we will delve deeper into the technology that makes containers possible. We will demystify containers by creating one from scratch and running it by hand with no convenient tools like Docker.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO