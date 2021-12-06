Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-08 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Highlands; Chaves County Plains; Chuska Mountains; Curry County; De Baca County; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Far Northwest Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Jemez Mountains; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Quay County; Roosevelt County; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; San Francisco River Valley; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southwest Chaves County; Southwest Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Union County; Upper Rio Grande Valley; Upper Tularosa Valley; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau SIGNIFICANT STORM SYSTEM TO BRING STRONG WINDS, RAIN, SNOW, BLOWING SNOW, BLOWING DUST, AND MUCH COLDER AIR TO THE REGION THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT Accumulating snow will develop in the northwest high terrain on Thursday evening, expanding to the lower elevations of western and northern New Mexico Thursday night through Friday morning. Snowfall amounts of 6 to 12 inches are possible in the Chuska, Tusas, and Jemez Mountains by Friday evening, particularly along the west-facing slopes and peaks. Lighter amounts are forecast for the lower elevations, but will still impact road conditions, including Interstate 40 and U.S. Highway 550. The heaviest snow rates are likely to occur Thursday night through Friday morning. Strong to potentially damaging wind gusts of 55 to 70 mph will arrive Thursday night and become widespread across the central mountain chain and eastern plains Friday as colder air surges into the state. Dangerous crosswinds with reduced visibilities in areas of blowing dust over the eastern plains may make travel hazardous, especially Friday afternoon. Blowing snow over the west and north will also create hazardous travel for these areas. Meanwhile, temperatures more typical of mid to late December will move into northern and central New Mexico Friday and Saturday. Low temperatures Saturday morning are forecast to drop below zero for several communities in the northern mountains. Residents and travelers are reminded to make preparations and exercise caution as this winter weather system approaches. Stay updated with the latest forecasts at weather.gov/abq or via your preferred media source.

APACHE COUNTY, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO