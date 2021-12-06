ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anchorage by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-07 10:03:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 13:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Resuspended snow will cause reduced visibilities in the wake of vehicles. For the latest road conditions...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, Chaves County Plains, Chuska Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-08 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Highlands; Chaves County Plains; Chuska Mountains; Curry County; De Baca County; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Far Northwest Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Jemez Mountains; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Quay County; Roosevelt County; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; San Francisco River Valley; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southwest Chaves County; Southwest Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Union County; Upper Rio Grande Valley; Upper Tularosa Valley; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau SIGNIFICANT STORM SYSTEM TO BRING STRONG WINDS, RAIN, SNOW, BLOWING SNOW, BLOWING DUST, AND MUCH COLDER AIR TO THE REGION THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT Accumulating snow will develop in the northwest high terrain on Thursday evening, expanding to the lower elevations of western and northern New Mexico Thursday night through Friday morning. Snowfall amounts of 6 to 12 inches are possible in the Chuska, Tusas, and Jemez Mountains by Friday evening, particularly along the west-facing slopes and peaks. Lighter amounts are forecast for the lower elevations, but will still impact road conditions, including Interstate 40 and U.S. Highway 550. The heaviest snow rates are likely to occur Thursday night through Friday morning. Strong to potentially damaging wind gusts of 55 to 70 mph will arrive Thursday night and become widespread across the central mountain chain and eastern plains Friday as colder air surges into the state. Dangerous crosswinds with reduced visibilities in areas of blowing dust over the eastern plains may make travel hazardous, especially Friday afternoon. Blowing snow over the west and north will also create hazardous travel for these areas. Meanwhile, temperatures more typical of mid to late December will move into northern and central New Mexico Friday and Saturday. Low temperatures Saturday morning are forecast to drop below zero for several communities in the northern mountains. Residents and travelers are reminded to make preparations and exercise caution as this winter weather system approaches. Stay updated with the latest forecasts at weather.gov/abq or via your preferred media source.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-08 02:40:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches, are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. Brief snow squalls may limit visibility to whiteout conditions at times along the immediate coast. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Wednesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, Chaves County Plains, Chuska Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-08 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Highlands; Chaves County Plains; Chuska Mountains; Curry County; De Baca County; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Far Northwest Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Jemez Mountains; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Quay County; Roosevelt County; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; San Francisco River Valley; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southwest Chaves County; Southwest Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Union County; Upper Rio Grande Valley; Upper Tularosa Valley; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau SIGNIFICANT STORM SYSTEM TO BRING STRONG WINDS, RAIN, SNOW, BLOWING SNOW, BLOWING DUST, AND MUCH COLDER AIR TO THE REGION THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT Accumulating snow will develop in the northwest high terrain on Thursday evening, expanding to the lower elevations of western and northern New Mexico Thursday night through Friday morning. Snowfall amounts of 6 to 12 inches are possible in the Chuska, Tusas, and Jemez Mountains by Friday evening, particularly along the west-facing slopes and peaks. Lighter amounts are forecast for the lower elevations, but will still impact road conditions, including Interstate 40 and U.S. Highway 550. The heaviest snow rates are likely to occur Thursday night through Friday morning. Strong to potentially damaging wind gusts of 55 to 70 mph will arrive Thursday night and become widespread across the central mountain chain and eastern plains Friday as colder air surges into the state. Dangerous crosswinds with reduced visibilities in areas of blowing dust over the eastern plains may make travel hazardous, especially Friday afternoon. Blowing snow over the west and north will also create hazardous travel for these areas. Meanwhile, temperatures more typical of mid to late December will move into northern and central New Mexico Friday and Saturday. Low temperatures Saturday morning are forecast to drop below zero for several communities in the northern mountains. Residents and travelers are reminded to make preparations and exercise caution as this winter weather system approaches. Stay updated with the latest forecasts at weather.gov/abq or via your preferred media source.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
NBCMontana

Freezing rain, snow to impact roads tomorrow

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region from 1 AM to 9 AM tomorrow. Mixed precipitation expected. Freezing rain with ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. Snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, valley wind gusts after 9 AM.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
nbc16.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Oregon Cascades: 'Travel could be very difficult'

OAKRIDGE, Ore. - Forecasters have issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Oregon Cascades above 2,000 feet. | FORECAST. "Around a foot of snow appears likely to fall during this time at the main passes in the Cascades including Government Camp, Santiam Pass, Willamette Pass and Bennett Pass," the National Weather Service in Portland said. "The most intense snow showers will likely occur on Thursday." | PASS CAMERAS.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-08 01:09:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-08 01:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Walton; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida West central Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 1245 AM CST. * At 1208 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles southeast of Eglin Air Force Base, or 10 miles northeast of Santa Rosa Beach, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Walton and west central Washington Counties, including the following locations... Eucheeanna, Millers Ferry, Red Bay, Portland, Live Oak, Freeport, Knox Hill and Rock Hill. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WALTON COUNTY, FL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cloudy & Chilly Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow covered the radar Wednesday morning, but most of the state saw nothing more than a few flurries. As we expected, dry air and temperatures above freezing kept flakes from even bringing north and west suburbs a light dusting. Far western Maryland was the exception, getting up to 2.5 inches in certain places. The rest of Wednesday will be cloudy and chilly, with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 40s. Skies will clear overnight as temperatures tumble into the upper 20s. NW winds will be between 5-10 MPH, with gusts up to 20 MPH. Thursday will be partly cloudy, with highs...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy