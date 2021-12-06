ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-07 10:03:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter...

alerts.weather.gov

KAAL-TV

ALERT DAY: Friday Winter Storm

We continue to be the target area for a likely winter storm on Friday. The track is starting to pin down and hone in. The timeframe looks rock solid. Potential timeframe to watch will be from 8 AM Friday to 8 AM on Saturday. It will be a gradual ramp up but by Friday evening things should be rip roaring.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-07 16:54:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-07 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Oswego WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Oswego county, mainly northern portions of the county. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Southeast Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Southeast Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Prince William Sound. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A front will move into the northern Gulf Thursday with snow developing across eastern Prince William Sound by Thursday afternoon. Strong easterly winds are expected to develop ahead of the front. Temperatures in the Cordova area are expected to be in the upper 20s as the snow and strong winds develop. The combination of blowing snow and potentially heavy snowfall could reduce visibility to as low as one half mile at times. Temperatures are expected to warm into the lower 30s by Thursday evening, reducing the potential for blowing snow.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Western Prince William Sound. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A frontal system moving into the northern Gulf will bring another round of moderate to heavy snow for the eastern Kenai Peninsula Thursday. Easterly winds are expected to increase through the day. The combination of snow and winds will likely produce areas of blowing snow from Whittier and Portage Valley to Turnagain Pass, reducing visibility to as low as one half mile at times. Temperatures in Seward and Whittier are expected to climb into the lower 30s, reducing the potential for blowing snow by late Thursday afternoon. The heaviest snow amounts are expected across Portage Valley and Turnagain Pass with 6 to 10 inches possible for Seward and 12 to 16 inches possible for Whittier.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Southeast Prince William Sound by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
cbs2iowa.com

First winter storm of the season threatens late this week

Following a very quiet start to the winter season, things appear to look more active late this week. Winter Storm Watches have now been posted ahead of our first winter storm of the season. A strong winter storm system will move into the Midwest on Friday which will bring rain,...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-09 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip. org Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM THURSDAY TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 20 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range. * WHEN...From 5 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Snow covered roads will make travel hazardous. Travel may become very difficult to impossible due to heavy snowfall on roadways.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-08 01:09:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-08 01:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Walton; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Walton County in the Panhandle of Florida West central Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 1245 AM CST. * At 1208 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles southeast of Eglin Air Force Base, or 10 miles northeast of Santa Rosa Beach, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Walton and west central Washington Counties, including the following locations... Eucheeanna, Millers Ferry, Red Bay, Portland, Live Oak, Freeport, Knox Hill and Rock Hill. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Person
Prince William
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-08 02:40:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches, are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. Brief snow squalls may limit visibility to whiteout conditions at times along the immediate coast. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Wednesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Freezing rain, snow to impact roads tomorrow

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region from 1 AM to 9 AM tomorrow. Mixed precipitation expected. Freezing rain with ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. Snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, valley wind gusts after 9 AM.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Tracking Friday's Winter Storm

A potent winter storm remains on track for our area as we wrap up the week. The latest model trends continue to bring waves of heavy snow & wind to our area, likely to cause major travel issues Friday into Saturday, prompting an ALERT DAY. Timing it out with the latest trends, we'll start to see a little snow move in from 6 to 9 AM Friday, with the snow really picking up in coverage & intensity after 12 PM. Waves of heavy snow look likely from 12-9 PM Friday, and again along with a wind compontent, travel conditions will get worse as we move from the late morning, through the afternoon, evening, & into Friday night. The strength and timing are starting to come together a little nicer as we near Friday, but the overall track & therefore snowfall potential remains somewhat in question. As of this post Wednesday morning, many of our communities, especially around the I-90 corridor in southern MN will have a really good chance at seeing at least 6" of snow, likely more for many! Get the snow blowers & plows ready! Keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online for the latest on this winter storm!
ENVIRONMENT
nbc16.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Oregon Cascades: 'Travel could be very difficult'

OAKRIDGE, Ore. - Forecasters have issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Oregon Cascades above 2,000 feet. | FORECAST. "Around a foot of snow appears likely to fall during this time at the main passes in the Cascades including Government Camp, Santiam Pass, Willamette Pass and Bennett Pass," the National Weather Service in Portland said. "The most intense snow showers will likely occur on Thursday." | PASS CAMERAS.
ENVIRONMENT
