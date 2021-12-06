Hartford police make arrest in fatal November car crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Hartford police arrested a man this morning in connection with a fatal three-vehicle crash from early November.

Members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force took Jose Rosa, 42, of Hartford into custody at about 11:15 a.m. Monday as a result of an investigation into a fatal collision that happened on Wednesday, November 3.

Three vehicles were involved in the serious collision that happened around Franklin Avenue and Brown Street, police said, including a Dodge Caravan, a Lexus LS460 and a Dodge Charger.

Ambulances transported drivers and passengers from all three vehicles to the hospital with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to serious, police said.

The driver of the Dodge Charger, Jesus Torres, 58, of Hartford, later succumbed to his wounds at Hartford Hospital, officials said.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Rosa who, police said, was the driver of the Lexus LS460.

Rosa was charged with first-degree Manslaughter, Operating Under the Influence, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment, Larceny, Criminal Trover, Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Signal and Operating with a Suspended License.

Rose was held at a Hartford Police Department detention facility with a $350,000 bond awaiting a court appearance, police said.