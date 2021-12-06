Lone Star Ballet's 'The Nutcracker' marks 50th anniversary

Lone Star Ballet marked the 50th anniversary of its performance of the holiday classic "The Nutcracker" with a proclamation from the city of Amarillo announcing Dec. 10-12 as Lone Star Ballet's "The Nutcracker Weekend".

Monday morning's celebration at the Lone Star Dance Academy was led by Craig Henderson, executive director of LSB, and the proclamation was presented by Amarillo City Councilwoman Freda Powell.

“It's ridiculous wonderful to have seen all the changes. Every year they add new characters and it's grown so much just from the recreation in 2007,” said Audrey Wallace, LSB Guild president.

“I still get goosebumps every time I hear the music," she added. "You’d think I'd be tired of it by now, but no, I'm more involved and more enveloped in the whole thing. It's so captivating."

Anthony Femath, ballet master for LSB, spoke about his role in becoming ballet master since former artistic director Vicki McLean’s retirement, and co-directing the company and dancers for the 50th anniversary.

“I've been with the company since 2001.... I retired and was like 'what am I going to do?', I went to school and I'm still in school, but then Vicki retired and they were like 'here, here’s the ballet with you and Roxanne', and I was like 'OK this is what I'm supposed to be doing,'” Femath said.

“Our focus for the future with 'The Nutcracker' is getting these kids stronger, and eventually make them the future of ballet,” Femath added.

According to Henderson, as of Dec. 5, this year's production has surpassed the 2019 ticket sales record and has limited ticket options available.

Wallace shared her excitement for the presale numbers and hopes to continue the tradition.

“Last year, when we didn’t get to do 'The Nutcracker', we were afraid that people were going to get used to not going, and not make a big effort to try and come to it again, but it's been the opposite,” Wallace said. “We thought this was something we don’t want to go away, and because everything that we didn’t have last year, people are excited to get back to something traditional like this.”

Tickets for "The Nutcracker" are available for Dec. 10-12 and may be purchased online at panhandletickets.com or by phone at Panhandle Tickets (806) 378-3096 or by calling the LSB Office at (806) 372-2463.

LSB will also hold a public sale of Nutcrackers with its Nutcracker Extravaganza scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 8 at the Civic Center auditorium lobby by Entrance 12.