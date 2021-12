LES MILLS GRIT™ Strength is a 30-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout, designed to improve strength, cardiovascular fitness and build lean muscle. This workout uses barbell, weight plate and bodyweight exercises to blast all major muscle groups. LES MILLS GRIT Strength takes cutting-edge HIIT and combines it with powerful music and inspirational coaches who will be down on the floor with you, motivating you to go harder to get fit, fast. This class will be held in Miller Gym, Court #3 in the Bee McLeod Recreation Center. Masks and social distancing of 10 ft. are required. Participants will be asked to wipe down equipment with provided disinfectant wipes before and after class. Participants are advised to bring an extra mask, mat, water bottle and hand towel. Registration opens online 48 hours in advance.

