ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

5 mistakes to avoid if you have to lay off employees remotely

By Jeanne Sahadi
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How you let employees go matters for your company's reputation. When laying off people remotely, there are special issues to...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Better.com CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom

New York, NY (CNN) — Better.com CEO Vishal Garg announced the mortgage company is laying off about 9% of its workforce on a Zoom webinar Wednesday abruptly informing the more than 900 employees on the call they were being terminated just before the holidays. "If you're on this call, you...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lay Off#Better Com#Careerminds
Augusta Free Press

Should you outsource your IT department if you have remote workers?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. For many of us, the prospect of working from home is a dream come true, and the pandemic lockdowns have made it a reality. It’s become commonplace these days for companies to give their employees the option to work from home, and most find that productivity goes up while costs go down. Many change-resistant supervisors were reluctant to make the transition from on-site to remote work, fearing their employees would spend their day pretending to work while actually streaming Tiger King and working on their sourdough recipes. When put into practice, remote work harnessed the power of a workforce confined to their homes, helping to protect our nation’s health and preserve our economy. Being forced to work from home proved both to workers and management teams that remote work works. Everyone knows buying or renting office space for employees and contractors can gobble up a sizable portion of a company’s budget, so it’s no surprise that remote working just makes sense for many businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
Hr Morning

CEO lays off 900 employees on Zoom, later apologizes

No matter how or when you lay off employees, the workers are going to be, understandably, upset. While it’s not an easy thing to do, there are definitely ways you should never conduct layoffs — and one CEO is making headlines for his big “blunder.”. CEO of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
energy941.com

CEO Lays Off 900 Employees In Abrupt Video Call

About 900 employees of digital mortgage company Better.com learned they had been fired in an abruptly scheduled, three-minute group Zoom call. A recording of the December 1st meeting was posted to TikTok. CEO Vishal Garg said, “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group being laid...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CMSWire

How Should You Measure Employee Engagement in Remote and Hybrid Work?

Whatever way the return to the physical workplace rolls out, a large number of people are going to be working remote for some, if not all, of their working lives. And when the pandemic finally subsides, a large number of people are also going to be working from the office. It is also likely that many workers will be offered a hybrid work model and given the option to work from home or in the office, depending on needs.
ECONOMY
psychologytoday.com

Here's Why You Need to Upskill Remote and Hybrid Employees

The future of work, of hybrid and fully remote work, will require upskilling of employees for organizations that wish to succeed in the post-COVID world. Leaders who want to seize a competitive advantage in that future will need to benchmark their training initiatives to best practices on managing hybrid and remote workers. This post relates the best practices on doing so based both on external research and interviews conducted with leaders at major organizations that developed and implemented strategies for returning to the office and a post-pandemic mode of collaboration.
JOBS
beckershospitalreview.com

Borrego Health to lay off 113 employees, outsource billing

Borrego Health, a federally qualified health center with more than 40 California locations, will close two of its clinics, lay off more than 100 workers and outsource its in-house billing department, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Dec. 7. The two clinics closing are in Barstow and San Bernardino. Borrego Health...
HEALTH
KTEN.com

Retirement Planning Mistakes to Avoid

Originally Posted On: https://investingin.gold/retirement-planning-mistakes-to-avoid/. Many people have a difficult time with retirement planning. This is because they don’t know what they should be doing and how they can do it. Below are some mistakes to avoid when you are trying to plan for retirement. Not Having a Retirement Plan. Planning...
ECONOMY
CNN

Former NFL star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33

(CNN) — Demaryius Thomas, who played 10 seasons in the NFL and is considered one of the best wide receivers in Denver Broncos history, was found dead at his home in Roswell, Georgia, according to officials. He was 33 years old. Based on preliminary information, his death stemmed from...
NFL
techgig.com

Former Amazon employee reveals what Jeff Bezos asked before hiring her

Jeff Bezos asked her two questions before employing her 'on the spot,' according to a former Amazon employee. Ann Hiatt submitted her CV to the company 'without much thinking' in 2002. She was eventually interviewed by the company's owner, Jeff Bezos, who would become the world's richest person. Before that, She had a swarm of senior assistant interviews, some of which lasted all day and were all "dizzying in volume and pace."
BUSINESS
CNN

CNN

767K+
Followers
119K+
Post
613M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy