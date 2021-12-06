ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts take a flyer on former fourth-round quarterback James Morgan

By Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts are using one of their 16 practice squad spots to get a good look at a talented young quarterback who hasn’t been able to find a home in the NFL yet.

Indianapolis signed James Morgan, who the Jets drafted with the 125th pick in the 2020 NFL draft, just three spots after the Colts selected Jacob Eason, who lost repeated opportunities to win the backup job in Indianapolis and now plays in Seattle.

The Colts already have sixth-round rookie Sam Ehlinger backing up Carson Wentz and veteran Brett Hundley on the practice squad as insurance, but Morgan is an intriguing developmental piece.

Morgan opened his collegiate career at Bowling Green and then finished it at Florida International, playing in 42 games over four seasons, throwing for 8,654 yards, 65 touchdowns and 34 interceptions between the two schools.

There are plenty of tools in Morgan’s belt. Morgan has prototypical size at 6-4, 229, good arm strength and played with an improvisational style that captured the attention of NFL scouts leading into the 2020 draft.

Unfortunately, Morgan wasn’t able to carve out a spot on the Jets roster. He spent his rookie season practicing with New York, was released at the end of training camp and has bounced around practice squads this season, spending time with the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jets again before getting a long look in Indianapolis.

The Colts also worked out defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun, wide receiver Fred Brown, wide receiver Bailey Gaither, tackle Garrett McGhin and wide receiver Marcus Simms on Monday.

Follow IndyStar Colts Insider Joel A. Erickson on Twitter at @JoelAErickson .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts take a flyer on former fourth-round quarterback James Morgan

