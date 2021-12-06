ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Context Therapeutics Inc. Announces Closing Of $31.25 Million Private Placement

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX) ("Context Therapeutics" or the "Company"), a women's oncology company developing small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for breast and gynecological cancers, today announced that it has closed its previously announced private placement for the sale of 5,000,000 shares of common stock of Context Therapeutics together with warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares of common stock ("Warrants"), which resulted in gross proceeds to Context Therapeutics of approximately $31.25 million, before deducting offering expenses (the "Offering"). Each share of common stock and accompanying Warrant were sold at a combined offering price of $6.25. The Warrants have a five and one-half year term and an exercise price of $6.25 per share.

ThinkEquity acted as sole placement agent for the Offering.

The securities offered and sold by Context Therapeutics in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. Context Therapeutics has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of the shares of common stock and the shares of common stock underlying the Warrants to be issued in the private placement. Any resale of Context Therapeutics' shares of common stock under such resale registration statement will be made only by means of a prospectus.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The securities were not registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

About Context TherapeuticsContext Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX), is a women's oncology company developing small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for breast and gynecological cancers. The Company's robust clinical program for lead candidate onapristone extended release (ONA-XR) comprises three Phase 2 clinical trials and one Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in hormone-driven breast, ovarian and endometrial cancer, as well as two Phase 0 biomarker pharmacodynamic trials in breast cancer. ONA-XR is a novel, first-in-class small molecule under development as a complete antagonist of the progesterone receptor, a key unchecked mechanism in hormone-driven women's cancers. Context is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit www.contexttherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the likelihood of the future exercise of the Warrants issued in connection with the Offering, (ii) the likelihood data will support future development, (iii) the potential benefits of the product candidates, and (iv) the likelihood of obtaining regulatory approval of our product candidates. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we, therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled "Risk Factors" contained therein. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact:Gina Cestari6 Degrees917-797-7904gcestari@6degreespr.com

Investor Relations Contact:Laine YonkerEdison Grouplyonker@edisongroup.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

GreenPower Announces Grant Of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (Nasdaq: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (the "Company") announces that the Company has granted an aggregate of 350,000 incentive stock options to the Directors and Officers of the Company, 278,000 stock options to employees of the Company and 65,000 stock options to consultants. The stock options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of CDN $16.45 per share. For the Directors and Officers of the Company and the consultants the stock options vest as to 25% four months after the grant date, 25% six months after the grant date, 25% nine months after the grant date and 25% one year after the grant date and for the employees the stock options vest as to 25% four months after the grant date, 25% one year after the grant date, 25% two years after the grant date and 25% three years after the grant date.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

VIEW ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating View, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against View, Inc. (VIEW) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against View on August 18, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of View have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims On Behalf Of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) ("Tecnoglass"). Tecnoglass, headquartered in Colombia, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
TheStreet

GoldMining Inc. Announces At-the-Market Equity Program

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GoldMining Inc. (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE American: GLDG) (" GoldMining" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an equity distribution agreement (the " Distribution Agreement") with a syndicate of agents led by BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., and including BMO Capital Markets Corp., H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC, Haywood Securities, Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and Roth Capital Partners, LLC (collectively, the " Agents"), for an at-the-market equity program (the " ATM Program").
MARKETS
TheStreet

Microvast Statement Regarding 8-K Filing On Former SPAC Financials

Microvast Holdings, Inc. ("Microvast" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MVST) today issued the below statement regarding its Form 8-K (the "8-K") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on December 10, 2021, which disclosed non-reliance on the historical financial statements of Tuscan Holdings Corp. ("Tuscan") prior to the business combination with Microvast on July 23, 2021, as a result of an accounting classification error related to Class A common stock subject to possible redemption issued as part of the units sold in Tuscan's initial public offering.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) - Get Waterstone Financial, Inc. Report (the "Company") announced that on December 10, 2021, its Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program pursuant to which the Company intends to repurchase up to 3,500,000 of its issued and outstanding shares, representing approximately 14.1% of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock. The repurchase program will commence on or about December 13, 2021. This share repurchase program follows the Board of Directors termination of the previous repurchase program during which the Company repurchased a total of 1,453,554 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $17.16 per share. The timing of the repurchases will depend on certain factors, including but not limited to market conditions and prices, available funds and alternative uses of capital. The stock repurchase program may be carried out through open-market repurchases, block trades, negotiated private transactions and pursuant to a trading plan that will be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any repurchased shares will be treated as authorized but unissued by the Company. The repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any particular number of shares.
WAUWATOSA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Placement#Context Therapeutics Inc#Cntx#The Company#Warrants#Thinkequity#Offering#Sec#Context Therapeutics
TheStreet

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Ordinary Shares And Warrants, Commencing December 17, 2021

Houston, TX, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PHYT.U) (the "Company") today announced that, commencing December 17, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Exicure, Inc. Announces Results Of Internal Investigation And Implementation Of Strategic Measures To Reduce Cash Burn And Prioritize Pipeline Focus

Exicure, Inc. ® (XCUR) - Get Exicure, Inc. Report announced the results of its previously disclosed independent internal investigation and a number of strategic actions aimed to reduce cash spend and prioritize the Company's therapeutic pipeline. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Audit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Thunderbird Entertainment Provides Shares Issuance Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF), announced today that the Company has issued 40,975 common shares to CEO Ms. Jennifer Twiner McCarron at a deemed price of $4.93 per share. The issuance reflects partial consideration for a performance bonus earned during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Altus Power, Inc. Rings NYSE Opening Bell On December 10, 2021

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its initial public listing, Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) (" Altus Power" or the "Company"), a market-leading clean electrification company, rang the Opening Bell to commence the day's trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). A replay of the ceremony can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/showcase/7909438?video=655326315.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
TheStreet

LivePerson Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN) is providing confirmatory notice, in compliance with the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), of recent grants of equity-based incentive awards that LivePerson made under its Inducement Plan. LivePerson established the LivePerson Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan")...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Canadian cannabis company Valens debuts shares on Nasdaq

The Valens Company Inc. said its common shares will start trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market as of Thursday. Valens CEO Tyler Robson said the listing marks an "important milestone" for the company. "We believe this listing will enable Valens and its shareholders greater access to liquidity, increased corporate visibility, and a broader shareholder base, in an effort to create long-term shareholder value," he said. Shares of The Valens Company are down about 7% so this year, compared to a drop of 19.6% by the Cannabis ETF .
MARKETS
Street.Com

AbbVie Shares Rise; Wells Fargo Lauds Growth Prospects

AbbVie (ABBV) - Get AbbVie, Inc. Report shares rose on Thursday after Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal initiated coverage of the pharmaceutical titan at overweight on strong growth prospects. He also named it a top pick and has a $165 share-price target. AbbVie recently traded at $123.54, up 1%. It...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Epizyme Presents Preclinical Data And Phase 1/1b Trial Design On The Company's SETD2 Inhibitor, EZM0414, At The 2021 ASH Annual Meeting

Epizyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: EPZM), a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering transformative therapies against novel epigenetic targets, today shared preclinical data and the Phase 1/1b trial design for EZM0414, the Company's novel, first-in-class, oral SETD2 inhibitor, an investigational agent being developed for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (MM) or with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The data and the design were presented today at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

HEPS Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of December 20, 2021 Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a Hepsiburada ("Hepsiburada") (NASDAQ: HEPS). The action charges the company with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations involving its American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Hepsiburada's July 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). Hepsiburada's materially misleading statements regarding their business, operations, and prospects caused investors to suffer significant losses.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
74K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy