Highway Village shooting leaves one dead

File photo

Meridian police are investigating after a person was killed Sunday in a shooting at Highway Village apartments.

MPD Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers responded to the apartment complex at 7 p.m. Sunday to a call of shots fired, with one person possibly hit. When officers arrived, she said, bystanders reported the victim had been taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

Luebbers said the victim, identified as Prentiss Sumler, 22, was shot in the back and died at the hospital from their injuries.

Investigators are working to learn what happened and to identify suspects in the case.