ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

Highway Village shooting leaves one dead

By Thomas Howard thoward@themeridianstar.com
Meridian Star
Meridian Star
 5 days ago
File photo

Meridian police are investigating after a person was killed Sunday in a shooting at Highway Village apartments.

MPD Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers responded to the apartment complex at 7 p.m. Sunday to a call of shots fired, with one person possibly hit. When officers arrived, she said, bystanders reported the victim had been taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

Luebbers said the victim, identified as Prentiss Sumler, 22, was shot in the back and died at the hospital from their injuries.

Investigators are working to learn what happened and to identify suspects in the case.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meridian, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Meridian, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Fox News

Back-to-back: Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins

Bryce Young didn't just meet the standard set by the star quarterbacks who preceded him at Alabama, he exceeded it. Young became the first Crimson Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, making Alabama the fifth school with consecutive winners of college football's most prestigious player of the year award.
ALABAMA STATE
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas aides who met with Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced Friday that it has issued six new subpoenas, including to an aide to former President Trump who is now a congressional candidate. Lawmakers on the panel are seeking information from associates of Trump who allegedly met with...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Mpd Sgt
Meridian Star

Meridian Star

Meridian, MS
1K+
Followers
53
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Meridian Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy