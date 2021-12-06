ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worldwide Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Industry To 2026 - Featuring GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer And Sanofi Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market reached a value of US$ 10.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or benign prostatic hypertrophy refers to the non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate gland that causes blockage in the urethra. This condition causes difficulties in urine retention, bladder stones, incontinence due to overfilling, increased sensitivity of the bladder and infections in the urinary tract. Some of the commonly used treatment alternatives for BPH include prescription drugs, active observation or surveillance, mono drug and combined therapies, phytotherapies and minimally invasive (MI) and invasive surgeries. These surgeries are usually conducted through devices, such as resectoscopes, radiofrequency ablation devices, urology lasers, prostatic stents and implants.The increasing prevalence of urological disorders across the globe represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such critical ailments, is providing a boost to the market growth. Healthcare providers use alpha-blockers to manage BPH by relaxing the prostate muscles and controlling the blood pressure of the patient.

In line with this, rising health consciousness and awareness among the masses regarding the available treatment alternatives are also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, various advancements, such as the development of transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) as an effective treatment procedure, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. TURP is an endoscopic electrosurgical procedure that involves removing a portion of the prostate gland to reduce obstruction caused by the abnormal growth. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditure capacities of individuals, along with significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, especially in the developing countries, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc (AbbVie Inc.), Asahi Kasei Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG), Boston Scientific Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the treatment type?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Treatment Type6.1 Drug Class6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Major Types6.1.2.1 Alpha-Blockers6.1.2.2 5-Alpha-reductase Inhibitors (5-ARIs)6.1.2.2 Phosphodiesterase-5 Enzyme Inhibitors6.1.2.3 Others6.1.3 Market Forecast6.2 Minimally Invasive Surgeries6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Major Types6.2.2.1 Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP)6.2.2.2 Transurethral Incision of the Prostate (TUIP)6.2.2.3 Transurethral Microwave Thermotherapy (TUMT)6.2.2.4 Robotic Surgeries6.2.2.5 Prostatic Urethral Lifts6.2.2.6 Others6.2.3 Market Forecast6.3 Laser Therapy6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Region 8 SWOT Analysis 9 Value Chain Analysis 10 Porters Five Forces Analysis 11 Price Analysis 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Market Structure12.2 Key Players12.3 Profiles of Key Players12.3.1 Abbott Laboratories12.3.1.1 Company Overview12.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 12.3.1.3 Financials 12.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis12.3.2 Allergan plc (AbbVie Inc.)12.3.2.1 Company Overview12.3.2.2 Product Portfolio12.3.2.3 Financials 12.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis12.3.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation12.3.3.1 Company Overview12.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 12.3.3.3 Financials 12.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis12.3.4 Astellas Pharma Inc.12.3.4.1 Company Overview12.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 12.3.4.3 Financials 12.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis12.3.5 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG)12.3.5.1 Company Overview12.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 12.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 Boston Scientific Corporation12.3.6.1 Company Overview12.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 12.3.6.3 Financials12.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis12.3.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc12.3.7.1 Company Overview12.3.7.2 Product Portfolio12.3.7.3 Financials 12.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis12.3.8 Pfizer Inc.12.3.8.1 Company Overview12.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 12.3.8.3 Financials 12.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis12.3.9 Sanofi S.A.12.3.9.1 Company Overview12.3.9.2 Product Portfolio12.3.9.3 Financials 12.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 12.3.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.12.3.10.1 Company Overview12.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 12.3.10.3 Financials 12.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

