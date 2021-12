Holiday Wish is back on Fun 107 and the SouthCoast is coming to the aid of several local families that need a helping hand. Alongside the United Way of Greater New Bedford, Fun 107 is working hard to make the holidays a little brighter for five lucky families that were nominated by loving people in their lives. So far, the Martin family and the Mignault family have been granted generous donations from the community. Let’s keep the giving going for the Arruda family from North Dartmouth.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO