A Tribute To Brian Hesje

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Mr. Brian Hesje, long-time business leader, philanthropist, and one of ATB Financial's founding Board members, has passed away.

Throughout his vibrant career, Brian Hesje FCPA, FCA progressed through many positions in accounting and business, including 20 years with ATB as one of our founding board members and as Board Chair from 2011 - 2018.

"At ATB Financial, we are mourning the passing of our dear friend, mentor and former Board Chair Brian Hesje—a man with incredible character, a ready smile and sage advice. Hands down, there is no single individual who has had more of an impact on ATB than Brian with his two decades of service to our organization," said ATB's President and CEO Curtis Stange. "I was honoured to be chosen by Brian as ATB Financial's President and CEO back in 2018 and greatly benefited from his teachings, his example of what lifelong learning means to a business leader, and his personal and fierce commitment to Alberta. Thanks to you Brian, we are a financially strong, purpose-driven organization dedicated to Albertans."

Mr. Hesje was known for his sharp business acumen, strong work ethic, client-first approach, love for the community, and commitment to the growth and development of the next generation of Alberta's business leaders. He helped shape ATB Financial into the company it is today and played a vital role in building a diverse board.

"Brian and I served together on the ATB Board of Directors, and he was integral to my appointment as his successor as Chair of the Board of ATB Financial. He was a man of integrity and wit, inspiring everyone who had the pleasure to meet or work with him. Simply put, he raised the bar and I will miss him dearly," said Joan Hertz, ATB's Board Chair. "On behalf of the ATB Board of Directors, we honour Brian's two decades of service to Alberta's largest financial institution and we thank him for building exceptional governance with his trademark common-sense approach."

Mr. Brian Hesje is an unforgettable Albertan who has made an undeniable impact on many. In his honour, ATB Financial will be making a contribution to the following organizations:

  • Brian Hesje CPA Knowledge Centre
  • Brian Hesje Memorial Fund - The Alberta Lung Association

For more information, please contact:ATB Financial, Media Relations at media@atb.com

SOURCE ATB Financial

