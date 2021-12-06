ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Initiates Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.07 Per Share

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) ("Aris" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend on its Class A common stock for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $0.07 per share. In conjunction with the dividend payment, a distribution of $0.07 per unit will be paid to unit holders of Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC. The dividend will be paid on January 27, 2022 to holders of record of the Company's Class A common stock as of the close of business on January 6, 2022. The dividend equates to $0.09 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 pro-rated for the period following completion of the Company's initial public offering. The distribution to unit holders of Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC will be subject to the same payment and record dates.

"Instituting our initial quarterly dividend is an important milestone for Aris," said Amanda Brock, President and CEO of Aris. "The dividend initiation reflects the Board and Management's confidence that we can return cash to our shareholders while also continuing to invest in high-return growth projects and manage our balance sheet. Our existing infrastructure, scale, and customer base underpins our free cash flow generation and provides us the flexibility for a balanced capital allocation framework."

About Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. is a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company that directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris delivers full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions that increase the sustainability of energy company operations. Its integrated pipelines and related infrastructure create long-term value by delivering high-capacity, comprehensive produced water management, recycling and supply solutions to operators in the core areas of the Permian Basin. For more information about the Company, visit www.ariswater.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding payments of dividends, and our implied cash flow or liquidity. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "forecast," "may," "could" and variations of such words or similar expressions. The payment of any future dividends will be at the discretion of our board of directors. Our board of directors may elect to declare cash dividends depending on, among other things, our financial condition, results of operations, projections, liquidity, earnings, legal requirements, and restrictions in our debt. We have not adopted a written dividend policy. The estimated total amount of the dividend and distribution with respect to the fourth quarter of 2021 is estimated to be $3.8 million, but future dividend amounts, if any, may be more or less than this amount. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the risk factors discussed or referenced in our filings made from time to time with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211206005830/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Stran & Company, Inc. Announces Closing Of A $21.7 Million Private Placement

Quincy, Mass, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (STRN) (STRNW) , a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of common stock and warrants. Under...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Altus Power, Inc. Rings NYSE Opening Bell On December 10, 2021

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its initial public listing, Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) (" Altus Power" or the "Company"), a market-leading clean electrification company, rang the Opening Bell to commence the day's trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). A replay of the ceremony can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/showcase/7909438?video=655326315.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

GreenPower Announces Grant Of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (Nasdaq: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (the "Company") announces that the Company has granted an aggregate of 350,000 incentive stock options to the Directors and Officers of the Company, 278,000 stock options to employees of the Company and 65,000 stock options to consultants. The stock options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of CDN $16.45 per share. For the Directors and Officers of the Company and the consultants the stock options vest as to 25% four months after the grant date, 25% six months after the grant date, 25% nine months after the grant date and 25% one year after the grant date and for the employees the stock options vest as to 25% four months after the grant date, 25% one year after the grant date, 25% two years after the grant date and 25% three years after the grant date.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend Payments#Water Management#Produced Water#The Company#Board Of Directors#Llc#Company
TheStreet

Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) - Get Waterstone Financial, Inc. Report (the "Company") announced that on December 10, 2021, its Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program pursuant to which the Company intends to repurchase up to 3,500,000 of its issued and outstanding shares, representing approximately 14.1% of its issued and outstanding shares of common stock. The repurchase program will commence on or about December 13, 2021. This share repurchase program follows the Board of Directors termination of the previous repurchase program during which the Company repurchased a total of 1,453,554 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $17.16 per share. The timing of the repurchases will depend on certain factors, including but not limited to market conditions and prices, available funds and alternative uses of capital. The stock repurchase program may be carried out through open-market repurchases, block trades, negotiated private transactions and pursuant to a trading plan that will be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any repurchased shares will be treated as authorized but unissued by the Company. The repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any particular number of shares.
WAUWATOSA, WI
TheStreet

InterDigital Board Of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) - Get InterDigital, Inc. Report, a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share on its common stock, payable on January 26, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 12, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Microvast Statement Regarding 8-K Filing On Former SPAC Financials

Microvast Holdings, Inc. ("Microvast" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MVST) today issued the below statement regarding its Form 8-K (the "8-K") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on December 10, 2021, which disclosed non-reliance on the historical financial statements of Tuscan Holdings Corp. ("Tuscan") prior to the business combination with Microvast on July 23, 2021, as a result of an accounting classification error related to Class A common stock subject to possible redemption issued as part of the units sold in Tuscan's initial public offering.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

GoldMining Inc. Announces At-the-Market Equity Program

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GoldMining Inc. (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE American: GLDG) (" GoldMining" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an equity distribution agreement (the " Distribution Agreement") with a syndicate of agents led by BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., and including BMO Capital Markets Corp., H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC, Haywood Securities, Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and Roth Capital Partners, LLC (collectively, the " Agents"), for an at-the-market equity program (the " ATM Program").
MARKETS
TheStreet

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Ordinary Shares And Warrants, Commencing December 17, 2021

Houston, TX, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PHYT.U) (the "Company") today announced that, commencing December 17, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketWatch

CVS Health raises dividend by 10%, to lift implied yield to above 2.2%

CVS Health Corp. said Friday it was raising its quarterly dividend to 10%, to 55 cents a share from 50 cents a share. The new dividend will be payable Feb. 1 to shareholders of record on Jan. 21. The drug store chain and health care services company's stock rose 0.3% in morning trading. Based on the current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.25%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF of 1.35% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.31%. CVS's stock has rallied 16.5% over the past three months, while the health care ETF has edged up 0.7% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.4%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Canadian cannabis company Valens debuts shares on Nasdaq

The Valens Company Inc. said its common shares will start trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market as of Thursday. Valens CEO Tyler Robson said the listing marks an "important milestone" for the company. "We believe this listing will enable Valens and its shareholders greater access to liquidity, increased corporate visibility, and a broader shareholder base, in an effort to create long-term shareholder value," he said. Shares of The Valens Company are down about 7% so this year, compared to a drop of 19.6% by the Cannabis ETF .
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Nubank stock set for NYSE debut, as IPO pricing valued company at about $41.5 billion

Nu Holdings Ltd. , also known as Nubank, is headed for its public debut on the NYSE Thursday, as the Brazil-based digital banking platform's initial public offering priced overnight at the top of the expected range. The company raised $2.60 billion, as it sold 289.15 million shares in the IPO, which priced at $9, compared with the expected range of between $8 and $9 a share. With 4.61 billion shares expected after the IPO, the pricing values the company at about $41.48 billion. The stock is expected to begin trading some time after the open under the ticker symbol "NU." The company is going public at a time of relative investor disdain for recently IPO'd stocks, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has tumbled 12.2% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.6%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Choice Hotels International Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) - Get Choice Hotels International, Inc. Report, one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, announced that its board of directors has approved a 6% increase in the quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock from $0.225 per share to $0.2375 per share, effective with the dividend payable on January 18, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 4, 2022. This increase will result in a projected annual dividend rate of $0.95 per annum.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Hillenbrand Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $0.2175 Per Share

BATESVILLE, Ind., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) - Get Hillenbrand, Inc. Report has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2175 per share on the company's common stock. On an annualized basis, this is an increase of $0.01 per share to a total rate of $0.87 per share in fiscal 2022. The dividend is payable December 30, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 17, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

BMO Financial Group Increases Common Share Dividend By 27 Cents From The Prior Quarter, Up 25 Per Cent From The Prior Quarter And Prior Year

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (BMO) - Get Bank of Montreal Report today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.33 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ("Q1 2022 Dividend"), a 27 cent increase from the previous quarter and up 25 per cent from the prior quarter and prior year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
74K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy